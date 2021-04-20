3 places we supported this week

Right after we got the keys to our house in Framingham, we ate dinner at Framingham Station Brazilian Steakhouse . Like us, the restaurant was new to town, having opened after the pandemic started. Then, it was a warm summer night, and we sat under the canopy, part of the original H.H. Richardson-designed train station (it’s classic Richardsonian Romanesque). We were close enough to the tracks to almost be able to touch the occasional train, delighting the rail fan at our table. Now, it was a little chilly for that, but our teenage carnivores were craving the restaurant’s generous portions of meat to go.

The motif here is Brazilian rodizio-style (all you can eat), built around a buffet, with plentiful steak, pork, chicken, and more brought to the table. But there is also a takeout-friendly menu. My wife got a Caesar salad with lots of crunchy croutons, and beef stroganoff, with its sweet barbecue flavor a delectable twist on an old standby. Our sons got the daily special, beef stew with sides of rice, beans, salad, and spaghetti. They devoured the stew, tender and tasty, along with the sides, pronouncing it more than enough food. I had chicken with a side of excellent seasonal vegetables — carrots, broccoli, zucchini, and green beans.

Food from Framingham Station Brazilian Steakhouse in Framingham. Courtesy Framingham Station Brazilian Steakhouse

While waiting to pick up the food, I got to kill time with some of the best sentiments ever spoken in America: A massive brass plaque with the Gettysburg Address hangs in the foyer. The interior of Framingham Station Brazilian Steakhouse is beautiful and timeless. When we’re vaccinated, it will offer a lovely setting for another memorable dinner.

Framingham Station Brazilian Steakhouse, 417 Waverly St., Framingham, 508-424-5911, www.framinghamstation.com. Salads and sides $6.99-$9.99, entrees $9.99-$16.99, combos and daily specials $9.99-$19.99, desserts $4.99.

— MICHAEL FITZGERALD, Articles Editor, Globe Magazine

Food from Great Road Kitchen in Littleton. Megan Kristen Willwerth

GREAT ROAD KITCHEN

Great Road Kitchen is one of my favorite restaurants. Located off I-495 in Littleton, the place is spacious and inviting, with retro chic décor and farm-to-table flair. A bounty of fresh oysters and shellfish can be found at the raw bar, and the drink menu features a variety of wines, craft beers, and specialty cocktails with names like “Bee’s Knees” and “The Drunken Botanist.” There’s even a tournament shuffleboard table. Owner Marcus Palmer and executive chef Chris Frothingham are industry veterans who know how to deliver a positive dining experience, and I’ve never been disappointed going there.

The same can be said for their curbside takeout service. My COVID bubble friends and I recently ordered several entrees to go, and we were impressed by both the presentation of the food and the preparation that went into each dish. Each meal was beautifully arranged. The Johnny Putt salad was a fabulous ensemble of sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and goat cheese crumbles. The cast iron roast chicken stayed tender and moist perched atop a bed of sautéed broccolini, whipped Yukon potatoes, and pan gravy. The crispy tofu tacos were served on warm white corn tortillas with grilled street corn, lime aioli, and cotija cheese. Everything we ordered was delicious. After sampling so many tasty offerings, we are looking forward to dining outside on Great Road Kitchen’s patio and trying out more of the menu.

Great Road Kitchen, 613 Constitution Ave., Littleton, 978-952-7333, www.greatroadkitchen.com. Appetizers $12-$21, entrees $17-$29.

— EMILY SWEENEY, Staff Reporter

A Reuben from Michael's Deli. Courtesy of Michael's Deli

MICHAEL’S DELI

Growing up in New York, I was raised to love a well-made Reuben — a pile of lean corned beef, Swiss melted in sauerkraut, grilled slices of buttered rye. But my wife is vegan, and so we rarely have meat. That has certainly been the case through the purgatory of the pandemic — a year of tofu and Beyond Burgers.

As the months wore on, I began to crave deli. There aren’t many places in Boston that approximate what I grew up with, but Michael’s Deli in Brookline has always been a good stand-in. So I recently ordered enough meat to make my wife hurl — a pound each of pastrami, corned beef, and brisket. A bag of knishes, doughy snacks with surprise fillings. Potato latkes. Tubs of hot garlic and half-sour pickles. A loaf of rye bread. And a few cream sodas to calm the inevitable heartburn.

Michael's Deli owner Steven Peljovich. Courtesy of Michael's Deli

The owner for the past decade, Steven Peljovich, whose family emigrated from Eastern Europe after a sojourn in Cuba, has had a rough year. He came close to losing the business, he said, but what saved him were loyal customers who asked if he might deliver his Jewish delicacies. And so nearly every day now, on his way home to Needham, he makes more than a dozen deliveries.

“I’ve seen kids get a year older, families move to new houses,” he said. “I get to talk. It’s my favorite part of the day.”

Michael’s Deli, 256 Harvard St., Coolidge Corner, Brookline, 617-738-3354, www.michaelsdelibrookline.com. Appetizers $1.75-$8.75, sandwiches $5.99-$12.99.

— DAVID ABEL, Reporter