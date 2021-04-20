Butter Rice? They had what he was having

“Midnight Diner” takes place in a tiny spot tucked away in an alley in a lively Tokyo district. All the seats are at a U-shaped bar that faces the kitchen. It’s run by “Master,” the owner/cook/listener with a scarred face who keeps a watchful eye on patrons. He opens at the stroke of midnight, “when people finish their day and hurry home,” he explains in the opening. We get glimpses of hard-working people, their families, their misery, losses, loneliness, poverty, crime, missed opportunities, disappointments, riches, hilarity, merriment, ironies, love found, and the gamut of everyday life.

I will admit to tearing up throughout the pandemic at the slightest little thing, moments I might have previously shrugged off. So don’t go by me. But if the Butter Rice episode in the Netflix series “Midnight Diner,” in which the wandering musician Mr. Goro plays his guitar and sings longingly about the lost love of his life doesn’t make you well up, you’re made of stone.

Master has a menu with one nightly item, but he’ll make whatever anyone wants if he has the ingredients. Each episode centers around a particular dish. Some nights, customers hand him a bag containing the component they think he’s missing to make their favorite snack.

The diner often hosts a group of men with nowhere to go, and another group of three women, like a chorus, who sometimes speak in unison, or howl with laughter, or deride a rude guest. They’re quite dolled up, looking for love. Among the regulars are a stripper, a porn star, a Pachinko worker, a former mobster, a detective, a photographer, and on the Butter Rice night, a dandified restaurant critic in a red blazer with a neck scarf and the most disapproving manner imaginable in this happy place. A young man has brought him here hoping to impress him.

Mr. Goro, a middle-aged man with a guitar strapped to his shoulder, comes in every Thursday. He’s the last of the local wandering musicians who sing for their supper. He slides open the diner door, steps in, and Master peeks out from his kitchen and smiles (Master’s expression, which hardly ever varies, is inscrutable, but you can usually tell if he’s happy, annoyed, or indifferent).

The chef immediately scoops white rice from a big cooker into a deep bowl, adds a generous nubbin of butter, and brings it to Mr. Goro, who breaks apart a pair of chopsticks, buries the butter deep in the rice, and crosses his arms, eyes closed, for 30 seconds. In that brief moment of reverie, he seems to be in a meditative state.

Meanwhile, the entire diner is taking in Mr. Goro’s ritual. Butter suitably melted, the musician takes the traditional soy sauce dispenser with its red top and carefully, precisely, adds a few drops of it to the rice. Then a quick stir with the chopsticks and he picks up the bowl. He eats with such relish, with such a deep pleasure, that you know at once that Butter Rice means much more to Mr. Goro than just a meal.

Several diner guests, to Master’s surprise, order it, including the restaurant critic. Almost literally, “I’ll have what he’s having.”

Does someone eventually tip the arrogant critic off his pedestal? Do we discover the person behind Mr. Goro’s plaintive song? Is Butter Rice such an extraordinary dish?

Watch the episode for plot details. Stay here for a Butter Rice rundown.

The recipe consists of four ingredients. To make a perfect dish, make sure they’re all top-quality. The rice will be deeply aromatic, the butter coats the center grains and makes them glisten, and the soy sauce adds just the right amount of salt and intensity. In fact, it’s a phenomenal combination, much more than the sum of its parts.

Everyday rice in Japan is a short-grain or medium-grain white rice that’s always in the rice cooker. You should certainly make this in a cooker, if you have one. This version of Butter Rice is adapted to use the medium-grain or long-grain white rice many cooks have in their pantry (see recipe) cooked on the stovetop. Don’t follow the package instructions, typically a 2:1 ratio (water: rice), which will make the rice too loose. Use less water, and when the rice is cooked, cover the top of the saucepan with a double thickness of paper towel, set on the lid, and let the rice sit for 10 minutes. This rest makes a big difference in the taste and texture of the grain.

Then tip some into a warm bowl and follow Mr. Goro’s exact instructions for incorporating the butter and soy sauce. Don’t cut short the 30-second musing. And don’t skip the series. And finally, don’t hold back. Weep all you want.

