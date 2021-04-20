Creative bartenders are elevating the humble carrot

The Juice Cleanse from The Dial. Molli Rohland

History would have you pitying the carrot. It’s a vegetable more closely associated with cartoon characters than fine dining. In fact, it’s a staple of peasant food. To that point, snark master Will Rogers quipped “Some guy invented Vitamin A out of a carrot. I’ll bet he can’t invent a good meal out of one.” In “The Carrot King,” a Grimm fairy tale, a mutant strain causes strife between brothers. Dangle it in front of someone and it’s a symbol of unattainable success. And Mae West scorned them, proclaiming she only cares about how many it takes to measure her diamonds.

It’s hard to say when or why the carrot’s cultural fortunes changed. Maybe it’s thanks to the healthy, local-minded eating that took root when Alice Waters opened the trailblazing Chez Panisse in California in 1971. Maybe it’s the more recent proliferation of juice bars. Whatever the reason, carrots are definitely having a moment. Instagram confirms it. The vegetable has been hashtagged more than 3 million times.