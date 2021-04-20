New bon bons from Lady M, for Mother’s Day (or any day)

Lady M, a boutique bakery chain with a shop in Boston, has a new Bon Bon collection. Handout

Lady M, a boutique cake bakery chain with a shop in Boston and various US cities and Asia, is noted for its ethereal cakes with multilayers of paper-thin crepes. The bakery recently added little European candies in 16 varieties — gummies and jellies, chocolate cookie puffs, and coated almonds in flavors inspired by their cakes. Champagne teddy bears, mint and lime flavored gummy leaves, sour lemon gumdrops, and crème brulee almonds are among the selections. French confectioner Olivia Niddham and company chief executive Ken Romaniszyn created the new colorful Bon Bon Collection that sells in petite white boxes. You can buy a single box ($8) or three, five, and eight-piece gift sets ($24, $40, and $64). These are fun treats for Mother’s Day, although you don’t have to be a mom or a lady to delight in Lady M’s new confections. 304 Newbury St., Boston, 617-329-5555; or to order, go to ladym.com.