Recipe: Roll up lamb meatballs with minty yogurt sauce in flatbreads for this refreshing dinner

Serves 4

Ground lamb, garlic, and mint are a flavorful trio in these baked meatballs, and minty yogurt sauce brings a refreshing brightness to every bite. Serve the meatballs on a bed of crisp, slivered cabbage or lettuce with warm naan. Scoop meatballs, yogurt sauce, and greens onto each round, tuck everything in, and roll them up. Or tear up the bread and serve it beside the aromatic meat and sauce. Extreme messes acceptable.

SAUCE

1 packed cup fresh mint leaves (without stems) ½ cup fresh parsley leaves ½ small jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped 1 small clove garlic, chopped 1 tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste 1 cup plain Greek yogurt ½ teaspoon kosher salt Black pepper, to taste

1. In a food processor, combine the mint, parsley, jalapeno, garlic, and lemon juice. Pulse the mixture until it is finely chopped.

2. Add the yogurt, salt, and a pinch of black pepper. Pulse until the mixture forms a smooth puree.

3. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or lemon juice, if you like. Pour into a serving bowl; cover and refrigerate.

MEATBALLS

1½ pounds ground lamb ½ cup fresh white breadcrumbs (made from 1/2 small soft dinner roll) 1 small onion, grated or finely chopped 1 clove garlic, very finely chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh mint ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley 1 egg ½ teaspoon ground cumin Pinch of cayenne pepper 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoons black pepper 4 naan or other flatbreads (for serving) ½ small head cabbage or green leaf lettuce, very thinly sliced (for garnish) Extra fresh mint leaves (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the lamb, breadcrumbs, onion, garlic, chopped mint, parsley, egg, cumin, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Mix with clean hands or a fork until thoroughly combined.

3. Shape the meat mixture into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls, about the size of golf balls. You should have about 16. Place them on the baking sheet.

4. Wrap the naan loosely in foil. Transfer the naan to the oven for the last 10 minutes that the meatballs cook.

5. Bake the meatballs for 22 to 25 minutes, or until they are firm and cooked through. Turn on the broiler. Continue cooking the meatballs about 6-inches from the element for 3 minutes, turning once and watching them carefully, or until golden. (Total cooking time is 25 to 28 minutes.)

6. On the naan, spread the yogurt sauce, cabbage or lettuce, meatballs, and mint leaves. Or serve the bread on the side.

Lisa Zwirn