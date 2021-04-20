fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Roll up lamb meatballs with minty yogurt sauce in flatbreads for this refreshing dinner

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Lamb Meatball Roll-Ups with Mint-Yogurt Sauce.
Lamb Meatball Roll-Ups with Mint-Yogurt Sauce.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 4

Ground lamb, garlic, and mint are a flavorful trio in these baked meatballs, and minty yogurt sauce brings a refreshing brightness to every bite. Serve the meatballs on a bed of crisp, slivered cabbage or lettuce with warm naan. Scoop meatballs, yogurt sauce, and greens onto each round, tuck everything in, and roll them up. Or tear up the bread and serve it beside the aromatic meat and sauce. Extreme messes acceptable.

SAUCE

1packed cup fresh mint leaves (without stems)
½cup fresh parsley leaves
½small jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped
1small clove garlic, chopped
1tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste
1cup plain Greek yogurt
½teaspoon kosher salt
Black pepper, to taste

1. In a food processor, combine the mint, parsley, jalapeno, garlic, and lemon juice. Pulse the mixture until it is finely chopped.

2. Add the yogurt, salt, and a pinch of black pepper. Pulse until the mixture forms a smooth puree.

3. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or lemon juice, if you like. Pour into a serving bowl; cover and refrigerate.

MEATBALLS

pounds ground lamb
½cup fresh white breadcrumbs (made from 1/2 small soft dinner roll)
1small onion, grated or finely chopped
1clove garlic, very finely chopped
¼cup chopped fresh mint
¼cup chopped fresh parsley
1 egg
½teaspoon ground cumin
Pinch of cayenne pepper
teaspoons kosher salt
½teaspoons black pepper
4 naan or other flatbreads (for serving)
½small head cabbage or green leaf lettuce, very thinly sliced (for garnish)
Extra fresh mint leaves (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the lamb, breadcrumbs, onion, garlic, chopped mint, parsley, egg, cumin, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Mix with clean hands or a fork until thoroughly combined.

3. Shape the meat mixture into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls, about the size of golf balls. You should have about 16. Place them on the baking sheet.

4. Wrap the naan loosely in foil. Transfer the naan to the oven for the last 10 minutes that the meatballs cook.

5. Bake the meatballs for 22 to 25 minutes, or until they are firm and cooked through. Turn on the broiler. Continue cooking the meatballs about 6-inches from the element for 3 minutes, turning once and watching them carefully, or until golden. (Total cooking time is 25 to 28 minutes.)

6. On the naan, spread the yogurt sauce, cabbage or lettuce, meatballs, and mint leaves. Or serve the bread on the side.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com

