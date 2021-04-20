Recipe: Spoon a medley of sauteed mushrooms on crunchy crostini with creamy whipped burrata

Serves 4

Early Spring means wild mushrooms are popping up all over the woods, but unless you're an experienced forager, they can be hard to find and difficult to identify the safe ones correctly. Instead, shop farmers' markets for stunning morels and chanterelles -- but you’ll pay a pretty penny -- or buy far less costly farmed specialty mushrooms such as trumpet, oyster, shiitake, clamshell, cremini, or even white button mushrooms. In this easy dish, the sauteed mushrooms go onto crostini with a creamy cheese. Saute the mushrooms in butter for the best taste and finish them with a handful of fresh herbs. When you toast the baguette slices, be generous with the olive oil so the bread is saturated; as they brown in the oven, check them often. For a simple cheese spread, whip burrata (it's fresh mozzarella with a creamy filling) in the food processor to add some luxury to the crostini. Depending on the occasion, you can assemble these hearty appetizers for guests or serve them as a DIY platter. They'll be a hit and you can return to the dish often as life spills into the backyard and spring dinners outdoors become more common.

MUSHROOMS

3 tablespoons butter 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced 2 pounds mixed mushrooms (morel, chanterelle, trumpet, oyster, shiitake, clamshell, cremini, white button) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives or the white part of a scallion

1. In a very large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. When it is sizzling, add the garlic. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

2. Add the mushrooms with a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper, and cook, stirring often, for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the mushrooms are cooked through. Add the thyme and chives or scallion. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like; keep warm.

CROSTINI

8 ounces fresh burrata, drained 1 baguette, cut into 16 thick slices 3 tablespoons olive oil Salt, to taste 1 clove garlic, halved

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a food processor, whip the burrata until it forms a nearly smooth spread.

3. Spread the baguette slices on the baking sheet in a single layer. Brush both sides with olive oil. Transfer to the oven. Toast the slices for 10 to 15 minutes, or until they are golden and crisp. Remove from the oven and sprinkle lightly with salt.

4. When the crostini are cool enough to handle, rub each one with the cut side of the garlic. Spread them with the burrata and top with mushrooms. Serve warm.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick