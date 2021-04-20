There’s sexual tension with my coworker

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

I’m a happily married man. However I can’t help but think back to a vacation I took with a co-worker of mine over a decade ago. It’s clear there’s something still between us, and everyone at work knows there’s a weird tension in the air.

Both my co-worker and I reminisce about our vacation from time to time, but leave it at that. What’s the best approach for this situation? Cruising for an answer.

— Cruising

A. Stop talking to this co-worker about the vacation. Keep your conversations focused on business. If you need camaraderie in the workplace, talk to some of those other people. You don’t have to ice this person out or be rude, but there’s no reason for you to give them special attention.

As you focus on changing you behavior, think about your marriage. You say nothing about what makes you happy at home. Please make a list (a real list, on paper) of all the reasons you’re excited and feel lucky to be with your actual partner. Write about vacations you’ve taken together — some of which were probably a lot more meaningful than the one you took with your co-worker.

Do a big reality check. You’re going to have crushes during your marriage. You’re going to remember moments with others that could have been more, had you been single. Accept that those experiences are out of bounds because you chose — and continue to choose — your loving spouse. You can acknowledge that there’s potential with others, but it’s your decision to cruise home. Understanding your own control over all of this might help.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND:

Are we supposed to infer that you had a fling on this vacation? Or did you just bond over digging the same restaurants and museums? Dude, no matter what, IT WAS TEN YEARS AGO. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

You get points for the short and sweet letter. FARMBOY-THE-ADVENTURE-CONTINUES

^Short, but not sweet. BKLYNMOM

You say “cruising for an answer,” which makes me think you want a different answer than the obvious, which is to stick to business at work. Stop asking for trouble, or you risk imploding not only your marriage but your job. ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH

People who are happily married don’t fantasize about something that happened over a decade ago. Forget about the long ago vacation with your co-worker and focus on addressing whatever you currently find lacking in your marriage. RCARDZ

I think a lot of information is missing,. Why were you vacationing with a coworker? Has there ever been any sexual relationship? I think you’re just bored with your life so this little fantasy intrigues you. Since you say you’re happily married, my only advice is to keep this fantasy in the past. If it’s been 10 years already, and you are still platonic coworkers, you know it’s possible to ignore any sexual feelings that would ruin your work environment. Find something else to pull you out of your doldrums, maybe a new hobby. LUPELOVE

Vacation or work trip? Big difference. COMBAT-WOMBAT

There’s a big brick building in your hometown. It’s called a library. You can go there and choose from thousands of fictional stories. That way, you can enjoy a fantasy story and not jeopardize your marriage. COSMOGIRL

^I completely agree with you. If he has such a creative imagination and passionate personality, there are plenty of healthy ways to channel it (without damaging his real life) WINDCHYME

I think it’s really unusual that two co-workers who crush on each other have both stayed with the same employer for over 10 years. Most people move on before that long, unless they are government employees. Ergo I say these two work for the government in some capacity. RETAIL-BRO

^I agree, and the fact that it’s a topic of office gossip suggests the whole staff has been there a while. FREEADVICEFORYOU

It’s time to start planning a really fun vacation with your wife. The end. PINKDRINK

