What does it take to run a small-town restaurant during a pandemic?

Sorabh joined the family business as a teenager growing up in Lexington, working on weekends and summer vacations, and went on to the Boston University School of Hospitality Administration. Now he runs Masala Art in Needham, which opened in 2003, and Clay Oven in Lexington, which opened in 2019, right before COVID-19 hit.

Sorabh Kapoor, 43, comes from a long line of restaurateurs: His mother, Shikha, moved to the United States in the 1970s and opened Natraj in Cambridge before marrying her husband, Vinod. They started their first restaurant together in the early 1980s, Kebab-N-Kurry, and went on to open Bombay Club in Faneuil Hall and Harvard Square.

While Masala Art had an established following, Clay Oven was newer — but, he says, the family is finding their groove with takeout and fusion dishes. He lives with his parents, wife Anuradha, and two children nearby.

How has business been at Clay Oven since the pandemic started? What’s been challenging?

Right around when the lockdown started, our first challenge was figuring out how to do takeout, and so we started doing family takeout specials. We realized people working from home don’t have as much time to cook, so rather than individual dishes, we came up with five different packages that we run all the time. And we do biweekly Indian, Chinese, or South Indian specials, and some other regions, with vegetarian or non-vegetarian offerings. Two or three dishes with condiments, rice, and bread for three to four people is reasonably priced, about $49.

People get tired of their family during quarantine — but you work with them, too. How’s that gone?

I think over the years we’ve learned not to step on each other’s toes; we all have our designated roles. There hasn’t been a whole lot of adjustment. We do live together, too, and I have two young daughters. My parents are helpful with that as well. It’s been a lot of family time, but also a lot of hours at work. Everybody’s busy. We just opened at the end of 2019, and the pandemic started two or three months after we opened. We had a couple good months and were focused on trying to get the business going.

Why did you open restaurants in the suburbs instead of the city?

There really weren’t that many restaurants in the suburbs at the time. All of the Indian restaurants that I had researched and been to had very similar décor, similar menus, and it was getting kind of tired. I was fresh out of college and ready to work. I wanted to do something more contemporary and move out to the suburbs where rents would be more manageable and give us our own space to do things where it wasn’t so saturated.

In Harvard Square alone, there were so many Indian restaurants. Getting out of the suburbs gave us a new perspective and a new customer base. A lot of people who had been customers of ours both in Back Bay and in Harvard Square lived in the suburbs. They were commuting, so it was nice to have customers who had been to other restaurants of ours in the past. It helped us grow our customer base.

Do you feel ahead of the game being in the suburbs, with more city chefs perhaps looking to open businesses beyond Boston post-pandemic?

I think they each have their unique challenges. There will always be restaurants in Boston and in the suburbs, but I think that the demographics will change a little bit, and people’s habits will change a little bit. Takeout will be a big part going forward. That’s what we learned over the past year. I never thought takeout would be that big a piece of the business. It always had been in Needham, at Masala Art. At Clay Oven, I didn’t think takeout would be as big as it has been, and I hope to continue that. I think that will be the trend going forward, whether in the suburbs or city.

I think even in Needham, we saw the takeout thing evolve quickly in 2007 and 2008, during the last economic turndown. We saw a big increase in takeout, to the point that over the past 10 or 12 years, it became 30 percent of our business, when dine-in was open. It’s a huge part of the business now: 85 percent at the moment. I think takeout is always going to be part of casual dining.

What’s the best and worst thing about operating in a smaller town?

The best part is you get to know your customers, and you see the same faces quite frequently. You build rapport. That’s one of the best parts: being able to engage with customers and learning their favorite items.

The challenging part is that staffing in the suburbs is really difficult. The pool for restaurant workers is larger as you get into Cambridge and Boston. We use Indeed and Craigslist.

We’re a family-run business, which is a little bit different than a corporate-run restaurant. We’re the ones training them so they build a rapport with us, and a lot of it is word of mouth. I have a lot of young people working at Clay Oven. Some are still high school students who have been with me for a year and a half; some are seniors moving on to college, and I’ve asked if they could start asking their friends who are younger to come in and train, so we can continue. But it’s been a challenge.

What are your signature dishes?

Our menu was mainly dine-in, so we came up with a unique idea, with core items that most Indian restaurants have, but then I built my own creations around it. My mom and I worked really hard not just on fusion items but different regional items from India, things that had done well for us on specials — but we didn’t want to make our menu too long and confuse people.

Our Malai shrimp cocktail has been doing really well, and so has a Malaysian-inspired dish called coconut curry chicken with a flaky Malaysian bread. We also have fusion items like chicken lettuce wraps, with Indian marinated chicken served with lettuce and different sauces, and a Malay chicken quesadilla. That’s marinated grilled chicken made in the tandoor with a smoky flavor served with salsa and sour cream. It’s a typical quesadilla, but our take on it.

Where did you eat in Lexington growing up?

We used to go to Bel Canto’s, which isn’t there anymore; it was a staple back then. And there was a sub shop over by the high school. We took over a place called Lexx, which had been there for 15 years. We’d go there quite a bit. They opened the same year Masala Art opened and the same year I got married. I told my wife, when we started going there, ‘This would be a great location for an Indian restaurant!’ — never really knowing it’d be a great location for an Indian restaurant, but it just worked out that way.

Where do you eat when you’re not working?

I like Italian food; Sweet Basil in Needham is really great. I also like Thai food, and there’s a good one in Needham, called Rice Cube, not far from us.

What restaurant do you miss the most that’s now closed?

Jimmy’s on the Mall in Burlington. I loved that place for chicken teriyaki and seafood-stuffed mushrooms.

Did you have a vice in quarantine: favorite binge-watches or snacks?

Aside from watching kids’ shows, I got caught up on “The Wire,” an older show, but I hadn’t seen it before. We’d make homemade popcorn.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com.