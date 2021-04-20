fb-pixel Skip to main content

Wulf’s Fish can ship you a lavish brunch, caviar and all

The spread includes caviar, smoked rainbow trout, One Mighty Mill bagels, and cream cheese from Cabot Creamery

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated April 20, 2021, 45 minutes ago
Wulf’s Fish, a seafood company, Deluxe Brunch Set for Mother’s Day.
Celebrate mom this year with caviar for breakfast. Wulf’s Fish, a seafood company that grew from a beloved Brookline fish market that closed, offers the Deluxe Brunch Set to make the day special. The spread includes a 2-ounce jar of American Hackleback sturgeon caviar and a shell spoon for serving, smoked ChalkStream rainbow trout from England, eight fresh-milled One Mighty Mill bagels (four plain and four everything), and cream cheese from Cabot Creamery. Wulf’s ships the brunch throughout the country ($110; shipping is free in the Northeast). It’s a way to have a cozy but lavish meal at home, or to send love to a mom far away. For details and to order visit wulfsfish.com.

