Wulf’s Fish can ship you a lavish brunch, caviar and all

Celebrate mom this year with caviar for breakfast. Wulf’s Fish, a seafood company that grew from a beloved Brookline fish market that closed, offers the Deluxe Brunch Set to make the day special. The spread includes a 2-ounce jar of American Hackleback sturgeon caviar and a shell spoon for serving, smoked ChalkStream rainbow trout from England, eight fresh-milled One Mighty Mill bagels (four plain and four everything), and cream cheese from Cabot Creamery. Wulf’s ships the brunch throughout the country ($110; shipping is free in the Northeast). It’s a way to have a cozy but lavish meal at home, or to send love to a mom far away. For details and to order visit wulfsfish.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND