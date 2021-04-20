Her husband’s comments on her body have shaken her

Q. My husband is 40 and I’m almost there. We have been married for 12 years and have a school-age son. Since giving birth, I have cycled between losing and gaining weight. During COVID, I gained a lot of weight, and have been struggling to lose it again.

My husband hates it when I’m overweight. He says he sees me stress eat and is concerned about my health. I feel like it’s solely about attractiveness (he says it’s partly that). Per his encouragement, I’m seeing a therapist to address depression brought on by COVID. My husband is somewhat overweight, but has maintained his weight for years.

I feel one of the worst things you can say to a woman is that she is overweight and not as attractive. I am not sure if he is being honest and I should respect that . . . or is this really low and grounds for separation. Our relationship has had its ups and downs, however, we care about each other, share the same values, have common interests, and have built a good life together. I’m so hurt and feel like I can’t let this go, but should I? — Stuck

A. First, I just want to remind you that everyone’s routines have changed because of the pandemic. You are not alone in feeling like you’ve had less control over your mind and body during such a strange time.

Second, it is possible your husband is concerned about your health. That doesn’t mean the comments don’t hurt. I’m sure there are people who don’t mind this kind of honesty, but you’re not one of them, and that’s OK.

I’m glad you’re seeing a therapist. Talk to this professional about how to communicate with your husband about, well, communication. It’s possible he doesn’t know when he crosses the line into cruel. Also, it would be nice to hear, “And of course I’m madly in love with you” at the end of any of these conversations. Maybe he believes that’s implied.

A lot of couples are exhaling and figuring out how to be loving after conflicts about space, parenting, food, rules for seeing others, etc. Your hurt is real and I don’t want you to ignore it or push it into some box of feelings that gets shut forever. Ask this therapist how to give your marriage the chance to get better.

I also want you to use therapy to talk about yourself a lot. What you want, what you like, what stresses you out. Consider this the beginning of the process. No need to make decisions about anything right this second.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I don’t like your husband. Sorry. I can’t tell if he’s concerned about your health or just wants you to have a hot bod, but there’s a way to have the conversation without you feeling bad about yourself. SURFERROSA

I don’t get the sense he told you this to put you down. You admit that weight has been an issue and that you were struggling with depression, even more so during COVID, like many others (myself included). BKLYNMOM

Try not to dwell on the thought of divorce or your hurt feelings right now. Keep working on your goals and reassess things later this year. TWOWAVES