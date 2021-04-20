Ashland to hold virtual forum on housing production

Ashland residents are invited to offer their ideas on how the town should create more housing opportunities at a virtual forum Thursday, April 29.

The town is working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to update its Housing Production Plan, a document that details how Ashland hopes to meet its changing needs over the coming years. The town has updated the plan’s goals with the help of community feedback at a virtual forum late last year.

The April 29 meeting is the second of two focused on the strategies that will be included in the updated plan. The project team also will gather resident ideas about areas in Ashland where the town could encourage such housing as small-lot single-family, duplexes, town houses, cottage housing, and mixed-use and multifamily housing, as well as the town’s potential adoption of inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to include affordable units in their projects.