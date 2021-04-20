Baker says state will see ‘a lot of traffic’ at COVID-19 vaccination sites in coming weeks

“At this point we have hundreds of [vaccination] sites around the Commonwealth, and I fully expect that over the course of the next 20, 30 days, we will see a lot of traffic,” said Baker, who wore a UMass hockey jersey gifted to him by the team, with his surname emblazoned on the back.

Baker, a Republican, offered up that forecast during a news conference with members of the UMass men’s hockey team, who were on hand to celebrate their recent national championship.

Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that state officials expect to see “a lot of traffic” at COVID-19 vaccination sites in the coming weeks, now that all Massachusetts residents aged 16 and older are eligible to book appointments.

The commemorative jerseys were also presented to Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and state House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat.

“You’re going to see several hundred thousand people, fully dosed and first dosed every week going forward here,” Baker said of the state’s ongoing vaccination drive, which has eclipsed the mark of 2 million fully vaccinated residents. “I’ve said for a while that I thought by, sort of, the middle of June, everybody who wants to be vaccinated will have an opportunity to be vaccinated.”

Asked about the federal pause on the single-dose Johnson & Johson vaccine so researchers could investigate a reports of a handful of recipients being stricken with a rare blood clotting issue, Baker said the snag hasn’t hurt the local rollout.

“We pivoted,” Baker said. “We had a bunch of stuff, thousands of doses, that were dedicated to a lot of that outreach work [to vulnerable communities], and we pivoted it to use Pfizer and Moderna. ... But instead of being able to one-and-done this, for a lot of people for whom one and done would have been very convenient, we’re now going to be doing two on a scheduled basis.”

Baker was also asked about the tense scene in Minneapolis, where jurors are deliberating the fate of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after Chauvin pinned his knee to a handcuffed Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

“I think everybody in the country is anxiously awaiting that decision, and we are too,” Baker said. “We have had lots of conversations over the course of the past several days with our colleagues in local government about this. We continue to monitor a lot of the channels that we’ve historically monitored around this stuff.”

Floyd’s death in May 2020 touched off nationwide protests against police killings of Black people, including in Massachusetts, where most demonstrations were peaceful save for one protest that was calm throughout the day but then gave way to violence and looting as the night wore on.

“Massachusetts had one bad day, all the way through all the activity of last summer,” Baker said. “Hundreds of thousands of people peacefully demonstrated here in Massachusetts. But we’re obviously going to keep talking to our colleagues in local government, and if we need to do some things to, at their request, to make sure that everybody stays calm and peaceful, we’ll do that.”

He also had many plaudits for the UMass hockey team.

“This is a hockey state,” Baker said. “Let’s not forget that. I mean, we take enormous pride in the fact that it’s not that unusual for a college hockey team from Massachusetts, sometimes more than one, to end up in the final four in college hockey, men’s and women’s.”









