Boston Police Commissioner was notified of alleged molestation by officer, but patrolman was returned to duty amid union pushback, files show

“It is clear that previous leaders of the police department neglected their duty to protect and serve,” said Acting Mayor Kim Janey, whose administration released 13 pages of internal affairs records Tuesday afternoon.

The officer, Patrick M. Rose Sr., who served as head of the police patrolmen’s union, would would go on to abuse five more children, according to charges brought against him last August.

Boston Police Commissioner Paul F. Evans was informed in 1996 that his own investigators believed one of their officers had sexually abused a child, but under pressure from the union, the officer was allowed to keep his badge and return to patrol, according to files released by the city Tuesday afternoon.

“Despite an internal affairs investigation in 1996 that found credible evidence to sustain the allegation against Rose for sexually assaulting a minor, it appears that the police department made no attempt to fire him,” Janey added.

In a reversal of her predecessor, Janey ordered the release of the records following a Globe investigation that revealed that the Boston Police Department allowed Rose to keep his badge for two decades after authorities determined that he had likely molested a child. Prosecutors now say he went on to rape five other children.

In 1995, the department filed a criminal complaint against Rose for sexual assault on a 12-year-old, and, even after the complaint was dropped, proceeded with an internal investigation that concluded that he likely committed a crime. State child welfare investigators also believed there was evidence that Rose had abused a child.

Despite those findings, Rose remained on patrol for another 21 years, had contact with vulnerable children, and ascended to power in the union that represents patrol officers.

Rose retired in 2018 and was arrested in August. He remains in jail awaiting trial on 33 counts of abusing six children over the span of decades. He has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence, according to his attorney, William J. Keefe.

Leaders of the politically powerful Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which Rose led from 2014 through 2017, have repeatedly declined to comment since the story broke.

The Boston Police Department, which has a history of trying to keep misconduct in the ranks secret, has refused Globe requests since October to release any records from Rose’s 1995 internal affairs file. In most instances, internal affairs records include details of the allegations and show how the case was handled as it moved up through the chain of command.

To justify the secrecy, the department cited a law designed to protect the identities of victims of sexual and domestic abuse. In recent months, police officials have cited this same statute — or other laws — to withhold entire internal affairs files of more than a dozen officers, including that of suspended police Commissioner Dennis White, who faced allegations of domestic violence raised by his former wife.

Even after a rebuke from the state’s supervisor of public records, former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration last month said it would not release the files. The supervisor said the city had failed to meet its legal threshold to withhold the files, but the administration was steadfast. The administration said Rose’s records were impossible to redact in a way that would shield the identities of the victims.

A police spokesman said the department would not even release the signature page from the file showing the names of police officials who approved the disposition in Rose’s case.

Janey changed course last week, less than three weeks after becoming acting mayor.

“The victims of these appalling crimes must be protected, but transparency cannot wait any longer,” Janey said this week. She described the release of the records as a “first step” that will be followed by an independent investigation by the city’s new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency.

“We must change the way that BPD internal affairs works, to make sure that this never happens again,” Janey said.

Janey’s decision came amid intense pressure from a swath of city councilors, mayoral candidates, and members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation, many of whom demanded the release of the files and an independent investigation.

This chart depicts how the Boston Police Department's internal investigative process works. Ryan Huddle

The 66-year-old Rose was hired by the police department on June 22, 1994. He worked his entire career in Dorchester’s District C-11.

After a year on the force, Rose was charged criminally in 1995 with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. The accusation triggered a police internal affairs probe and included an investigation by the state Department of Social Services.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped the criminal charge because Rose allegedly pressured the victim to recant, a common phenomenon for young survivors of abuse when faced with demands from their abuser. However, the internal affairs probe and the social services investigations went forward and determined there was evidence of abuse.

The internal affairs and child welfare investigations of Rose both required lower burdens of proof than the beyond-a-reasonable-doubt standard for a criminal conviction. The police department’s internal affairs case required a “preponderance of evidence,” which is essentially 51 percent or more likely than not.

Internal affairs completed its case on Oct 18, 1996, which was at least five months after the victim recanted and the criminal case was dismissed. Internal affairs investigators “sustained” the administrative charges against Rose, meaning “sufficient evidence supports … the allegations and the offending officer is subject to disciplinary action.”

The department had refused for months to say what, if any, discipline Rose faced. It is clear now, however, that despite the determination in the 1990s that Rose likely molested a child, the department did not restrict his access to vulnerable young people.

Less than three years after internal affairs sustained his case, Rose was dispatched to a call on Dorchester Avenue. It was an early evening in September 1999. The department sent Rose to help a 14-year-old girl who was crying into a pay phone, reporting that she had been raped.

