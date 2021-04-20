Brockton Fair is canceled again due to pandemic

For the second year in a row, the Brockton Fair won’t happen this summer because of the pandemic.

“It is with great sadness, we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Brockton Fair,” owner and operator George Carney announced on the fair’s webpage.

The annual summer tradition started as an agricultural fair in 1874 and has evolved into a week-plus-long extravaganza straddling the Fourth of July. Thousands of people would come nightly for the rides, fireworks, magic shows, sea lion shows, music, and demolition derby.