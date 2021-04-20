Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 132 miles east of Cape Cod

The US Coast Guard rescued a 56-year-old fisherman who was experiencing severe abdominal pain 132 miles east of Cape Cod Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.

His injuries were reported at about 6:30 a.m., the statement said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter safely hoisted him from the commercial fishing vessel Mary Anne at about 9:30 a.m., the statement said.