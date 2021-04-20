Coast Guard rescues injured fisherman 132 miles east of Cape Cod

The US Coast Guard rescued a 56-year-old fisherman who was experiencing severe abdominal pain 132 miles east of Cape Cod Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.
His injuries were reported at about 6:30 a.m., the statement said.
A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter safely hoisted him from the commercial fishing vessel Mary Anne at about 9:30 a.m., the statement said.
He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, the statement said.
A video released by the Coast Guard showed a crew member being lowered onto the boat and helping the fisherman into a basket, which was raised onto the helicopter.
