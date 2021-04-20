Dropkick Murphys announce virtual release party to celebrate new album

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced spring concerts to be canceled last year, the Dropkick Murphys’ annual St. Patrick’s Day show was among the first to be nixed.
But that hasn’t kept the Celtic punk rockers quiet as the band, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, has taken to playing virtual shows online in the past year. Another one is scheduled for May 1, and it will feature a whole new slate of music.
The Dropkicks’ new album, “Turn Up That Dial,” is set for an April 30 release, which the band will celebrate the following night with a virtual concert for fans to live stream around the world.
The show is free, but the band said it will be passing around the “virtual hat” and is asking fans to pitch in some money to help cover expenses and pay their employees.
The stream will be available on the band’s YouTube and Facebook pages and begins at 8:30 p.m. on May 1.
Hey everybody !! We are happy to announce our ALBUM RELEASE LIVE STREAM will be happening on SATURDAY MAY 1 at 8:30pm ET. This FREE LIVE STREAM is powered by our friends at @DeathWishCoffee. Read More: https://t.co/dxfDNfZTLV #TurnUpThatDial pic.twitter.com/QqyICIXTyF— Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) April 19, 2021
“Turn Up That Dial” is the band’s 10th full-length studio album and their first since 2017′s “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory.” It’s also the fifth album released on the band’s own label, Born & Bred Records. They dropped two songs online in advance of the album’s release: “Middle Finger” and “Queen of Suffolk County.”
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.