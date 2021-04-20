Dropkick Murphys announce virtual release party to celebrate new album

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced spring concerts to be canceled last year, the Dropkick Murphys’ annual St. Patrick’s Day show was among the first to be nixed.

But that hasn’t kept the Celtic punk rockers quiet as the band, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, has taken to playing virtual shows online in the past year. Another one is scheduled for May 1, and it will feature a whole new slate of music.

The Dropkicks’ new album, “Turn Up That Dial,” is set for an April 30 release, which the band will celebrate the following night with a virtual concert for fans to live stream around the world.