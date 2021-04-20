Mass. elected officials, activists hail guilty verdicts in Chauvin murder case

“But as the countless, tragic events that took place at the hands of law enforcement before and after George Floyd’s death make clear, there is much to do to correct, reform and reimagine the way law enforcement officers are trained, and how they and their departments are held accountable for their actions,” Baker said.

“Nothing can reverse the pain, suffering and agony of George Floyd’s family and friends, but this decision does make clear that Officer Chauvin was not above the law. He was given a fair trial, found guilty, and he will pay a price for his actions,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Elected officials and activists in Massachusetts and around the country on Tuesday hailed the conviction on all counts of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the slaying of George Floyd.

Advertisement

“George Floyd should still be alive – and we must keep fighting to dismantle systemic racism and fundamentally transform our justice system,” Massachusetts US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted.

“The convictions for second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, is the first step towards rebuilding trust in communities of color that disproportionately bear the consequences of police violence without a consistent or adequate legal response,” the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights said in a statement.“

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice ... Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice,” a statement whose wording drew some flak on social media.

President Biden and Vice President Harris were expected to deliver remarks later this evening.

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement, “While today’s verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system. We will need to redouble efforts to expand economic opportunity for those communities that have been too long marginalized.”

Advertisement

The Obamas also recognized the “millions of people — especially young people — who have marched and protested and spoken up over the last year, shining a light on inequity and calling for change. Justice is closer today not simply because of this verdict, but because of their work.”

Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and former candidate for governor of Georgia tweeted, “The evidence of our eyes met at last by accountability in the eyes of justice.

Floyd’s civil legal team, which settled a case with the city of Minneapolis in March for $27 million, said in a statement, “Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd’s family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.”

Advertisement

The jury of six white people, four Black people, and two multi-racial people delivered its verdict on the afternoon of their first full day of deliberations.

The jury began deliberating Monday after nearly a full day of closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong when he pressed his knee on a handcuffed Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

“Use your common sense. Believe your eyes. What you saw, you saw,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said, referring to the bystander video of Floyd pinned to the pavement with Chauvin’s knee on or close to his neck for up to 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as onlookers yelled at the officer to get off.

The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson argued that Chauvin did what any reasonable police officer would have done after finding himself in a “dynamic” and “fluid” situation involving a large man struggling with three officers.

Massachusetts had braced earlier in the day for the possibility of protests.

“I think everybody in the country is anxiously awaiting that decision, and we are, too,” Baker said before the verdict.

Floyd’s death in May 2020 touched off nationwide protests against police killings of Black people, including in Massachusetts, where most demonstrations were peaceful save for one protest that was calm throughout the day but then gave way to violence and looting as the night wore on.

Advertisement

“Massachusetts had one bad day, all the way through all the activity of last summer,” Baker said. “Hundreds of thousands of people peacefully demonstrated here in Massachusetts. But we’re obviously going to keep talking to our colleagues in local government, and if we need to do some things to, at their request, to make sure that everybody stays calm and peaceful, we’ll do that.”

A few merchants on Boston’s Newbury Street before the verdict boarded up stores.





Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.