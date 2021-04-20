Four people escape fire that destroyed Milford home

Three people reside in the single-family house, and four people were there at the time of the fire, he said.

Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson said firefighters responded to 39 Howard St. at approximately 3 a.m. and it took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Four people escaped from a house fire in Milford early Tuesday morning, officials said.

“Everybody escaped without injuries, fortunately,” Nelson said in a telephone interview. “But unfortunately two kittens were lost.”

Nelson said the house is a total loss, and the cause of the one-alarm fire is under investigation.

“The cause remains undetermined at this point,” he said. “It appears to be unintentional.”

