Man arrested for Pittsfield fatal shooting

A man was charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 39-year-old man in Pittsfield Tuesday night, the Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said.

Edward Jennings, 34, was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting that occurred in the area of 631 North St., according to a press release from Harrington’s office.

At 6:18 p.m., officers responded to a shot spotter activation and multiple 911 calls. Police found that Jennings had fled. The victim, Lemond Grady, was brought to Berkshire Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, the release said.