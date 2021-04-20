More people flew in and out of Logan Airport last week

“Last week Logan was -56% from where we were in 2019,” Mehigan wrote. “The week before was -66%, so that was a big jump.”

Jennifer Mehigan, a spokesperson for Massport, which runs Logan provided the data via e-mail.

There was a spike in travelers at Logan International Airport last week, though traffic was still far below prepandemic levels.

She added that last week, “departing passenger screening volume was 199,236, and -56% of what it was same time period in 2019.”

The airline industry has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with air travel plummeting amid the health crisis. But with vaccinations increasing, some observers see signs of a slow recovery.

Advertisement

“Reminder: Visitors and returning residents to Massachusetts should refer to the Travel Advisory on restrictions and exceptions while traveling through the airport,” Logan tweeted Monday, adding a link to the advisory information posted to the state’s official website.

“As of Monday, March 22, all visitors entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, are advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival,” the state site says.

The site also lists categories of people exempt from that requirement, including travelers who’ve received a negative COVID-19 result on a test administered not more than 72 hours before their arrival in Massachusetts.

The site also notes that people are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they’re “fully vaccinated (i.e. who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines OR who have received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 14 days or more ago) and who do not have symptoms.”













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.