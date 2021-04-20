Nearly one third of adult Bostonians vaccinated against COVID-19

“As of April 13, 168,145 Boston residents have been vaccinated,” the city tweeted. “That’s 28.9% of the City’s population aged 16 and older!”

The tally came in an 8 a.m. tweet Tuesday from the official City of Boston account.

Nearly 29 percent of all Boston residents aged 16 or over had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 13, city officials said via Twitter.

The tweet included a link to a city vaccination resource page, available online at boston.gov/covid19-vaccine.

The news on the vaccine front comes one day after the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury opened a vaccination clinic in collaboration with Boston Medical Center.

“As the COVID-19 Vaccine continues to roll out across the country, faith-based institutions in high-risk communities, like Twelfth Baptist, have taken on the task of hosting these clinics and underscoring what it means to do the good work that is needed to achieve an equitable recovery, reopening, and renewal of Boston,” said Acting Mayor Kim Janey at the clinic opening Monday, according to a transcript of her remarks.

The Tuesday vaccine tweet from the city also comes as the state has opened the floodgates to vaccine eligibility for anyone 16 and older.

Massachusetts is now administering an average of more than 90,000 shots a day. It has fully vaccinated 2 million adults, putting it nearly halfway to Governor Charlie Baker’s target of immunizing 4.1 million residents by the Fourth of July.

