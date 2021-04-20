Newton takes step forward in Christina Street Rail Bridge project

Newton officials are using state grant money to conduct a review of the closed Christina Street bridge with an eye to creating a pedestrian and bicycle crossing between the city and Needham, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The feasibility study, funded by a $56,700 MassTrails grant, will lay the foundation for the construction of a fully accessible, shared-use path connection over the Charles River when funding is available, Fuller said in a statement.

The city also is asking residents to complete a survey about the bridge. That questionnaire seeks information, including about past use of the crossing, and how a potentially upgraded bridge would be used in the future.