‘No one is above the law’: Rhode Islanders react to conviction of Derek Chauvin in murder of George Floyd

“While today’s verdict will never bring back George Floyd, whose life was tragically taken, it reaffirms a fundamental tenet of our country — that no one is above the law,” Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos said in a joint statement. “Our thoughts are with the Floyd family and the people of Minnesota. Justice was served today, but we have a lot of work to do to put a stop to police brutality, root out systemic racism, and build a more equitable state and nation.”

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island leaders are reacting Tuesday to news that Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been convicted on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted in a Minnesota state court on murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s May 2020 death. Chauvin kneeled on Floyd as he lay handcuffed for more than nine minutes, prosecutors said, causing his death.

The incident sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and racism. Chauvin is white, and Floyd was Black.

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC’s executive director, Harrison Tuttle, said in a statement: “No verdict will ease the pain of the Floyd family, but a guilty verdict is a step in the right direction, but we have a long way to go before the U.S. Justice System comes close to something we can call ‘justice.’ We won’t rest and we won’t be silent until justice is finally, actually served.”

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline said in a Tweet: “Justice has been served. Although there is nothing that can ever fully heal the pain felt by the Floyd family today, I hope that today’s verdict brings some measure of relief. We have a lot of work to do in changing the ways police interact with those they are sworn to protect.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a written statement: “The jury has confirmed what millions had witnessed — the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd by a police officer who was sworn to protect him. While I hope this verdict gives the Floyd family some peace, justice will not bring George back. We cannot rest until we address the centuries of racial injustices and social inequities that brought us to this moment. Tonight, we will again mourn the loss of George Floyd and so many others and tomorrow we will recommit to this work so that we do not lose another person to racial violence.”

