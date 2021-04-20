Opposition grows over proposed gun shop in Newton: ‘A gun store will make us all less safe.’

“Having a gun store in Newton would undermine our reputation as a welcoming and progressive city,” says an online petition, which as of Tuesday had more than 5,600 signatures. “More importantly, a gun store will make us all less safe.”

But in the days since news that Newton Firearms LLC would open its doors at 709 Washington St. became widely known, city officials and residents have banded together in full-throated opposition to the proposed store, which would be in the vicinity of many homes and several schools, including Newton North High School.

In a vacant storefront in Newtonville, close to an ice cream shop, wine store, supermarket, and marijuana shop, a local businessman hopes to open Newton’s only gun store.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, in a statement Friday, said she is “deeply concerned” about the proposed gun store. And in a rare moment of local political alignment in the city, Fuller and all 24 members of Newton’s City Council are looking to move quickly on new rules to regulate gun dealers.

On Tuesday morning, the city also issued a stop work order against the business, after inspectors found workers inside performing renovations without a permit, according to Ellen Ishkanian, a city spokeswoman.

Laura Towvim, a Newton resident and gun control activist who has helped organize the opposition to the store, said the city must take immediate steps to regulate gun sales as a safety issue.

The concerns are all the more urgent as the country has faced many deadly mass shootings this year, she said. And she worried that greater access to guns could lead to more deaths due to suicide, accidental shootings, and homicides.

“It puts people at risk in our community,” Towvim said of the proposed gun store. “The idea of putting a gun store into our town when we are at this place seems really irresponsible, especially close to schools and youth.”

The proposed store’s petitioner, Joseph Kammouj, declined to comment on the response from Fuller and city councilors, or on the zoning rules that will be considered by the City Council.

“As of right now, I have nothing to say. Everything is in the process,” Kammouj said during a brief phone interview Monday.

In response to a question about the community’s reaction to his store and the online petition opposing gun sales in Newton, Kammouj also declined comment.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to tell you. This is just a business, like any other business,” Kammouj said.

According to Newton Firearms’ website, the business advertises itself as “safe, secure, and always professional.” The store’s services will include sales of new and used guns, ammunition, gun accessories, safety training, and repairs.

“We cater to all firearm needs whether it’s home security, hunting, personal protection, ammunition, safety training, accessories and more! Our professional staff is here to assist you 6 days a week. We offer the biggest brands in the firearms industry,” the website said.

Proposed new zoning regulations for gun shops will come up during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday night, with a public hearing expected May 10, according to Fuller.

The measure would require a firearms dealer to obtain City Council approval for a special permit, establish permitting criteria, and add a provision creating a buffer zone that would separate a gun store from homes and businesses, she said.

While the city has authority to regulate land use in Newton, other considerations are in play, including “Constitutional protections,” according to Fuller.

In her statement, the mayor said that “it may be reasonable to expect that the more restrictively firearm sales are regulated, the more likely such regulations will be subject to a court challenge.”

Susan Albright, the City Council president, said city officials want to move quickly on the measure and she hoped councilors could vote as soon as May 17 on the proposed zoning. The city regulates other businesses, such as marijuana retailers and adult bookstores, and should also have rules in place for gun dealers, she said.

Albright said the city hopes to implement the zoning quickly enough to apply to Kammouj’s proposed business.

“There is terrible stuff going on in this country with respect to guns, and nobody is happy about it,” Albright said. “And we certainly don’t want to encourage the use of them here in Newton.”

“It’s shocking to think about guns playing a role in Newton life,” Albright said.

The city currently does not have zoning rules that regulate firearms dealers, according to an April 16 memo from the city’s Law Department. Firearms dealers fall within the general use category of retail sales allowed by right in all of the city’s “Business Use” zoning districts.

Newton’s police chief enforces state gun control laws to ensure required safety measures are in place, the memo said.

There are more than 300 active licensed gun dealers in Massachusetts, according to data from the state Department of Criminal Justice Information Services. In the immediate vicinity of Newton, that total includes two stores in Waltham, one in Boston, and another shop in Weston.

In Newton, according to the state’s Firearms Records Bureau, there were 1,915 active licenses to carry firearms among Newton residents as of Jan. 1.

There were also 158 active firearm identification cards and 14 licenses to possess machine guns in Newton as of Jan. 1, state data showed.

The city’s Newtonville neighborhood is a vibrant, active community with single- and multifamily homes nestled in close quarters near Washington Street and the nearby Massachusetts Turnpike.

Newton Firearms’ proposed location would be a few doors down from Garden Remedies, a recreational marijuana shop, and Marty’s Fine Wines.

In the opposite direction, Cabot’s Ice Cream, a Newton mainstay, is a short walk away from the proposed gun shop. In the other direction is a Whole Foods Market.

Since the online petition was created last Wednesday, about 1,800 people have joined “Stop Gun Stores in Newton,” a private Facebook group created late last week after news of the proposed Newtonville firearms dealer spread.

Opponents said they have also raised nearly $3,000 through a GoFundMe page organizers said is intended to cover the cost of yard signs in support of the effort.

Towvim, one of the organizers of the opposition effort, said there is still much work to do, but she is glad to see city officials move quickly on gun store regulations.

“This is a local issue, but it reflects everyone’s horror and distress at what’s been going on in this country for years,” she said. “A gun store doesn’t fit in with Newton’s values.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.