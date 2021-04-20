Parking ticket amnesty ends for health care workers in Boston

“The intent of the program was to assist local healthcare workers as they dealt with the public health emergency,” the city’s Department of Transportation said in a statement.

For more than a year, the city has allowed health care workers to have parking tickets dismissed if they were ticketed while working. Last week, the city announced the program would expire Tuesday.

Parking enforcement in Boston is ramping back up as the city’s ticket amnesty program for health care workers came to an end Tuesday.

The department said it will also begin towing vehicles parked during posted street sweeping times.

“As we continue to plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am grateful to all of our residents for their cooperation in following our parking enforcement,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement last week. “As warmer weather comes, it’s important that we take the necessary steps to keep our streets clean.”

City residents with parking permits can continue to park at meters within their neighborhood without paying the meter or adhering to time limits, the department said.

The city will also return to ticketing vehicles with expired disability placards and plates starting May 31.

Residents with expired inspection stickers don’t have to worry about getting a ticket just yet. The city said it will begin ticketing vehicles with expired stickers on May 31, which is in line with the rest of the state.

The deadline was extended to the end of May after the state’s vehicle inspection system was hobbled by a malware attack on March 30. Inspections resumed at “most inspection stations” on Saturday, the state Registry of Motor Vehicles said in a statement Friday. Other stations were continuing to experience technological issues, the RMV said.

