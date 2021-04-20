Police searching for man who carjacked vehicle from Attleboro gas station with woman inside

Attleboro police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a Shell gas station while a 64-year-old woman sat in the backseat, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen out of the gas station’s parking lot at 10:32 p.m. Saturday night, Captain Jim MacDonald, a department spokesman said. The man, who witnesses described as thin, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and wearing a white fleece and gloves, was allegedly pacing around the parking lot prior to stealing the vehicle with the woman sitting in its backseat.

The woman was sitting alone in the unlocked vehicle, which still had its ignition on, when the man entered the vehicle and began screaming at her to get out, MacDonald said. Two of the vehicle’s three passengers — one of whom is the woman’s son — had exited when they arrived at the gas station, located at 227 South Ave. in Attleboro, off Interstate 95.