Police searching for man who carjacked vehicle from Attleboro gas station with woman inside

Attleboro police are searching for a man who allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a Shell gas station while a 64-year-old woman sat in the backseat, officials said.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen out of the gas station’s parking lot at 10:32 p.m. Saturday night, Captain Jim MacDonald, a department spokesman said. The man, who witnesses described as thin, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and wearing a white fleece and gloves, was allegedly pacing around the parking lot prior to stealing the vehicle with the woman sitting in its backseat.
The woman was sitting alone in the unlocked vehicle, which still had its ignition on, when the man entered the vehicle and began screaming at her to get out, MacDonald said. Two of the vehicle’s three passengers — one of whom is the woman’s son — had exited when they arrived at the gas station, located at 227 South Ave. in Attleboro, off Interstate 95.
The man then allegedly drove off with the woman still in the backseat before pulling over, dragging the woman out of the car, and driving off, MacDonald said. A passerby saw the woman sitting on a patch of grass near the gas station and alerted police to her presence after seeing police cruisers at the gas station.
MacDonald said it was “only a matter of minutes” between when the driver took off from the gas station and the woman was found.
The woman was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries to her arm as a result of being dragged out of the vehicle, MacDonald said.
The carjacking was random, MacDonald said, and the victims weren’t from the Attleboro area.
The vehicle was found the next morning by North Providence police with its engine running, MacDonald said.
Detectives are still working to identify the suspect and the carjacking remains under investigation, MacDonald said.