Residents can help Scituate get into Ship Shape

Scituate residents can pick up green and orange bags to fill with trash on Ship Shape Day, the annual town cleanup that’s resuming after a pandemic pause last year.

The bags will be available May 1 at Scituate Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or at the Humarock Post Office between 8 and 12:30 a.m., and will be collected by the town Department of Public Works throughout the week of May 3.

The orange bags are for aluminum cans, plastic bottles, jars and jugs, and clear plastic takeout food containers. Those items will be recycled at the town transfer station. All other litter will go into the green bags, which will be sent to SEMASS to be burned for electric energy, according to the Scituate Beautification Commission, which organizes the event.