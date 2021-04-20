Ride-hailing service driver arrested in Boston on sexual assault charge

A 25-year-old Somerville man who drives for a ride-hailing service was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger, police said.
Sonpreet Singh surrendered to police on Sunday after a woman told detectives on April 14 she had been assaulted by a driver for a ride-hailing service, Boston police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.
Singh was arrested on a warrant for indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, police said.
Boston Police said the victim entered District 14 in Brighton on April 14 to report that she was indecently assaulted by the driver. Detectives from the Sexual Assault Unit conducted an investigation and were able to identify the driver and obtain a warrant for him, police said.
Singh worked for Uber, according to Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.
Singh is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.
