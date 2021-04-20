Ride-hailing service driver arrested in Boston on sexual assault charge

A 25-year-old Somerville man who drives for a ride-hailing service was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger, police said.

Sonpreet Singh surrendered to police on Sunday after a woman told detectives on April 14 she had been assaulted by a driver for a ride-hailing service, Boston police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com.

Singh was arrested on a warrant for indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, police said.