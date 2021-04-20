SJC orders new trial for man convicted in hammer attack on Westfield couple

The 40-page ruling from the Supreme Judicial Court tossed the conviction and granted a new trial to the defendant, Adrian B. Hinds, 30, who’s currently serving a 10 to 12-year sentence for the 2016 attack. A jury found him guilty in 2018 on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, records show. The jury also cleared him of several related charges, according to legal filings.

The state’s highest court on Tuesday ordered a new trial for a Black man convicted in 2018 of attacking a couple with a hammer in Westfield, ruling the trial judge improperly barred the defense from calling an expert witness to describe a possible white supremacist tattoo on one of the victims, which could’ve bolstered the defendant’s claim that he acted to protect himself during the encounter.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s 7-0 ruling, authored by Justice David A. Lowy, said the 2016 altercation involved Hinds, a white man named Nathaniel Cherniak, and Miranda Arthur-Smith, who lived with Cherniak. All three lived in the same apartment complex in Westfield at the time.

The defense had argued that Cherniak was the initial aggressor who attacked Hinds out of racial animus, citing a tattoo on Cherniak’s arm that Hinds contended was the symbol 211, a number affilliated with white supremacist groups such as the 211 Bootboys based in New York City, the ruling said.

Hinds’s lawyer wanted the jury to hear from two expert witnesses who would discuss the tattoo. Lowy wrote that the trial judge should’ve permitted one of the experts to testify: Dr. Sophie Bjork-James, a cultural anthropologist who studies the white nationalist movement.

“When evaluating Bjork-James’s analysis of the number 211 and its use by white supremacist groups, the judge found that the examples used by Bjork-James to draw this link ‘do not match the distinctive font of the Complainant’s [Cherniak’s] tattoo,’” Lowy wrote.

Advertisement

Lowy added, however, that the defense “offered Bjork James not to tie Cherniak or his tattoo specifically to the white supremacist movement, but rather to provide testimony on the significance of the number 211 to the principles of white supremacy more generally.”

If the jury determined Cherniak’s tattoo was the number 211, Lowy continued, “Bjork-James’s testimony would have been relevant as to whether the tattoo indicated any affinity of his with the white supremacist movement.”

Elaine Fronhofer, a lawyer for Hinds, said via email that she’s “incredibly relieved” for her client.

“While it is not over for him, this is a crucial step towards seeing justice done,” Fronhofer said. “The issue here was that my client needed to be able to defend himself by showing the racist connotations of the alleged victim’s tattoo. The government has always been able to get that kind of expert testimony into evidence and the fact that my client was not allowed to do that was a travesty of justice.”

Fronhofer added that the ruling “goes a long way to leveling the playing field, not just for my client, but for all defendants who face a similar challenge.”

A spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

According to Lowy’s opinion, Hinds and Cherniak had been on friendly terms before they had a falling out.

“Cherniak testified that his relationship with the defendant soured when the defendant accused him of being with the Russian mafia, a Mexican cartel, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and of being an undercover agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration,” Lowy wrote.

Advertisement

He added that Cherniak also claimed Hinds confronted him with a hammer several days before the fight and warned he would be sent to a concentration camp.

But Hinds took the stand in his own defense and framed the issue differently.

Hinds, the ruling said, told jurors that “his friendship with Cherniak ended when Cherniak repeatedly asked the defendant to sell drugs for him, assuming that the defendant was a drug dealer because, as the defendant testified that Cherniak said, ‘You’re black, you drive a Porsche, and you’re only twenty-something years old.’”

Hinds also testifed Cherniak had told him he had previously belonged to a New York City-based biker club or gang, though Cherniak denied saying that, according to legal filings.

Arthur-Smith took the stand at trial as well.

She testified that “the altercation began when she was pushed to the ground after leaving the apartment building to head to her car,” Lowy wrote. “She felt something strike the back of her head and, after turning over, recognized the defendant as the attacker.”

She said Hinds struck her four to five times with a hammer and heard him say, “That’s for messing with my mother,” the ruling said.

Cherniak testified that he exited his apartment with a knife when he heard Arthur-Smith call out to him and then saw Hinds standing over her as she bled. Cherniak and Hinds, the ruling said, both went back inside the apartment and then came back out, Hinds with a hammer and Cherniak with pepper spray.

Advertisement

“Cherniak sprayed the defendant with the pepper spray, and the defendant struck Cherniak with the hammer several times,” Lowy wrote.

Hinds, however, testifed that the altercation began when the couple started tampering with his vehicle.

He maintained that “the altercation began when he heard a loud bang outside his apartment, which the defendant believed was the door to the building slamming shut,” Lowy wrote.

Because Hinds’s car had previously been vandalized, the ruling, “he looked out the window to check on it” and “saw Arthur-Smith and Cherniak standing near his car and Cherniak using a knife to slash his rear tire. Seeing that Cherniak had a knife, the defendant grabbed a hammer before leaving his apartment.”

Hinds told jurors he verbally confronted the pair in the hallway of the building.

“Standing in the building’s hallway, Cherniak responded to the defendant by saying something to the effect of ‘What are you going to do about it?’” Lowy wrote, summarzing Hinds’s account. “Arthur-Smith then sprayed the defendant with pepper spray, making it difficult for the defendant to keep his eyes open.”

Hinds testified that he then saw Cherniak pull out a knife.

“The defendant then went toward the door leading outside, swinging his hammer as he went,” Lowy wrote. “Arthur-Smith sprayed the defendant as she backed out through the exterior door. As the defendant reached the steps that led down from the building’s exterior door, he heard what sounded like someone falling.”

Advertisement

Cherniak followed Hinds out of the building and started to slash his knife at him, according to Hinds’s account, and Hinds responded by swinging his hammer at Cherniak, striking him several times before re-entering the apartment.

Hinds later exited the apartment again.

“When the defendant left the building, Cherniak was standing near the defendant’s car,” Lowy wrote, referring to Hinds’s account. “Cherniak sprayed the defendant with the pepper spray, and the defendant responded by swinging the hammer towards Cherniak,” striking him.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.