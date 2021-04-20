State financing helps nonprofit relocate to Andover

A nonprofit that provides education and other services for children with disabilities is relocating to a new facility in Andover with the help of state financing.

Using the proceeds of a $17 million tax-exempt bond issued by MassDevelopment, Collaborative for Regional Educational Services and Training purchased the renovated former office building on Shattuck Road. TD Bank purchased the bond.

The collaborative, which had been located at three sites in Methuen, moved most of its operations to the new Andover building in January and will be completely relocated by September.