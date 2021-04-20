Mass. reports 79,162 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 79,162 to 5,209,620, state officials reported Tuesday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 50,856 were reported. Monday’s vaccination numbers tend to be the lowest of the week.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 87.6 percent of the 5,949,440 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,113,812 first shots and 1,892,492 second shots of the Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. It also included 203,316 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,095,808.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

