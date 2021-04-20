Wu’s vision for BPS is bold and welcome

I couldn’t disagree more with Marcela García’s take on Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu’s plan to fix the city’s schools (“Can Michele Wu fix Boston Public Schools?” Opinion, April 17). As a father of three children and a BPS parent, I found the Wu plan inspiring, hopeful, and most of all, doable.

For far too long we have been made numb to the very idea that we have the power to change how our schools run and how our children learn. We’ve had to settle for the direction of the people in charge and their lack of vision. The result is a failing system that shortchanges our kids and our great city.