Alex Cora sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, could miss Tuesday’s game vs. Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is not at Fenway Park for the start of the team’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Cora would not share details, but said he is not sick with the virus.
“There was a situation last night,” said Cora, who was still at his home during a pregame Zoom call on late Tuesday afternoon. “So we have to go through the whole thing and we are just waiting for one more step, and hopefully I can be at Fenway.”
First pitch Tuesday is at 7:10 p.m.
When asked if he thinks he received a false positive on a recent COVID-19 test, Cora wouldn’t label it as such.
“I don’t want to call it a false positive,” Cora said. “I think they use another term. Something else. But let’s say that I have tested and things that are trending in the right direction in the last 24 hours.”
During spring training, Matt Barnes initially tested positive but it was ultimately categorized as a non-infectious positive, which then allowed Barnes to return to the field.
