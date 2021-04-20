Alex Cora sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, could miss Tuesday’s game vs. Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is not at Fenway Park for the start of the team’s series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Cora would not share details, but said he is not sick with the virus.

“There was a situation last night,” said Cora, who was still at his home during a pregame Zoom call on late Tuesday afternoon. “So we have to go through the whole thing and we are just waiting for one more step, and hopefully I can be at Fenway.”