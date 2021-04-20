Big fourth inning keeps Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez on winning track

Xander Bogaerts cracked his first home run of the season, a three-run blast that highlighted a four-run fourth inning, and four pitchers held the Blue Jays to four hits.

Toronto scratched and clawed its way to the ninth, but with Matt Barnes on the mound to protect a two-run lead, he shut the door on this potent bunch, stamping a 4-2 Sox win.

The Red Sox came into their Tuesday evening contest understanding that this Toronto Blue Jays team was a force. For the last couple of years, this group of young talent had been a tough out for the Red Sox, and this two-game series would be no different.

The Red Sox hitters didn’t get to Hyun Jin Ryu in the first three innings, the Toronto starter needing only 29 pitches and surrendering just two hits. In the top of the fourth inning, Eduardo Rodriguez surrendered a light-tower solo shot to Bo Bichette to give the Jays the lead.

Yet the Sox, as they have in this small sample of a season, have proven themselves not to be an easy out. Though Ryu came into the contest sporting a 1.89 ERA in his three starts, he certainly hadn’t faced a lineup this hot, the Red Sox leading the majors in runs scored (96), batting average (.288), OPS (.818) and doubles (40) coming in.

So, as the lineup turned over once more, Christian Arroyo led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. The next hitter, J.D. Martinez, collected a single of his own, too. That set the stage for Bogaerts. Down 1-2 in the count, after Ryu had worked in a four-seamer and two cutters, he tried to beat Bogaerts with another four-seamer, this one high and tight.

Bogaerts was all over it, belting a no-doubter deep into the Fenway sky to put the Red Sox up, 3-1. After a Christian Vázquez strikeout, Marwin Gonzalez doubled. And after a Hunter Renfroe strikeout, Bobby Dalbec laced an RBI triple over Randal Grichuk’s head in center to make it 4-1.

What once looked like yet another dominant start for Ryu was now met with fragility. He was lifted from the contest after five innings, leaving his team to play from behind.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, worked through six innings, striking out six against two hits and a walk. The Sox allowed him to start the seventh, but a Grichuk solo shot to lead off the inning forced manager Alex Cora to go to Matt Andriese. It was Rodriguez’s first start at Fenway in 19 months, and the first time he had pitched past the fifth this season.

Andriese, Adam Ottavino, and Matt Barnes closed it out, Barnes working around a one-out Grichuk single for his third save. Cavan Biggio flied out to end it.





