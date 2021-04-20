Bruins blank Sabres as Tuukka Rask gets his 51st career shutout

Tuukka Rask made 32 saves to record his 51st career shutout — perhaps the easiest blanking the veteran tender ever recorded, including his youth days back in Savonlinna, Finland.

Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton scored for the Bruins, who built the two-goal lead over the opening 40 minutes and extended their season-high winning streak to five games — all since last Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

BUFFALO — The setting was quiet, and at times virtually emotionless, but the Bruins banked 2 more points here Tuesday night, pinning a 2-0 loss on the lackluster Sabres at KeyBank Center.

The first two periods fulfilled all expectations: forty minutes of quick, low-emotion, light-hitting hockey. Without a chance of making the playoffs, the Sabres these days offer little resistance or gumption — the challenge is for the opposing team to stay interested.

Advertisement

The Bruins at least were interested enough to score once in each of the first two periods, which added to their season-best streak of carrying a lead into the third period (for a fifth straight game).

Marchand scored in the first period, connecting for his 24th of the season, and Clifton scored early in the second, his first strike this season and only the third of his NHL career.

Marchand potted the opener at 8:06 of the first, finishing a nifty backhand lift near the right post with Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski flat on his belly as Marchand flipped the shot under the crossbar.

David Pastrnak, working the front of the net, picked up the primary assist, and newcomer Mike Reilly added the second. It was Reilly’s third helper since arriving from Ottawa at the trade deadline.

The only serious offensive attempts for the Sabres came around the 13:30 mark of the first at the tail end of the power play when Arttu Ruotsalainen and Dylan Cozens peppered Tuukka Rask with two primo chances at the doorstep and Rask made brilliant stops on both.

Advertisement

Cozens’s attempt, with a wide open right side, had Rask at his best. The puck came across the low slot for Cozens to cash in with a short forehander, until Rask dashed to his left and cut it off.

“Call the cops!” hollered 98.5′s Judd Sirott, calling the game off a monitor back in Dorchester. “How did that not go in?!

The two sides finished the first period with nine shots on net each.

It took only 3:03 into the second for Clifton, with a slapper off the right point, to bump the lead to 2-0. Ex-Sabre Curtis Lazar helped with a screen. But the key assist belonged to Tokarski. The Sabres goaltender, unaware the puck had bled through his pads and stopped at least a foot in front of the goal line, inadvertently booted it ever-so-slowly across the goal line.

The building was cold empty, save for a few hundred cardboard cutouts of human likenesses propped up in the lower bowl. It was a night the Sabres faithful must have been glad that the arena doors still remained locked due to COVID.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.