Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he didn’t receive an offer to coach Indiana University

ESPN reported Saturday that Indiana University was prepared to offer Stevens a seven-year, $70 million contract to become its head coach. On Monday, Stevens said that he didn’t receive any offer, and added that it wouldn’t have mattered if he did.

“I wasn’t going to leave anyways,” he said, “the reason being that this place, regardless of whether it was a pro organization or a college, has been so good to our family, so good to me, and we owe them, especially in the middle of a very trying time and a very trying season.

“It’s right in the middle of a pandemic. We owe them to stay the course.