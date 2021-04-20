EMass girls’ volleyball: Concord-Carlisle’s Corinne Herr headlines Players of the Week

Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — The sophomore outside hitter continued her strong breakout season, leading the Pioneers to the Cape Ann League championship. In wins over Ipswich and North Reading, Gizmunt notched a combined 33 kills, 6 aces, and 11 digs, including 13 kills, 4 aces, and 6 digs in the final against North Reading.

Corinne Herr, Concord-Carlisle — The senior outside hitter powered the Patriots to the Dual County League Large championship and a 12-0 season with a 15-kill, 12-dig game in the semifinals against Newton South and a 19-kill, 16-dig performance in the final against Lincoln-Sudbury.

Caroline Kiehnau, Barnstable — The senior sparked Barnstable to the Cape & Islands Atlantic championship with two strong performances. Last Wednesday in the semifinals against Falmouth, she tallied 13 kills, an ace, and 14 digs. Last Friday in the title match against Dennis-Yarmouth, Kiehnau recorded 17 kills, 4 aces, and 15 digs.