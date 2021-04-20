Former gold medalist Colleen Coyne named president of NWHL’s Boston Pride

The Falmouth native and former University of New Hampshire standout defender will oversee business and hockey operations alongside general manager Karilyn Pilch and head coach Paul Mara.

Colleen Coyne, a gold medalist on the 1998 U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team in Nagano, will be the new president of the Boston Pride, the team announced Monday.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Pride at this exciting moment for women’s hockey and the NWHL,” said Coyne. “The staff is world-class and the team is packed with talent. Having just won a second Isobel Cup, expectations are high and I look forward to building on all that momentum as we lay the groundwork for another strong season.”

Coyne replaces Hayley Moore, who left her role as president of the Pride in February to become vice president of operations for the American Hockey League.

Coyne competed on four U.S. women’s national teams during her playing career and was enshrined in the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999. She has also served on the executive committee of the USA Hockey Board of Directors and is current member of the the Women’s National Team Advisory Committee.

Outside of hockey, Coyne has worked at Microsoft, Hubspot, and the DRIVN coaching platform.

“Colleen’s experience as both an elite player and business executive makes her an ideal leader for our club,” said Miles Arnone, Chairman of the Pride. “We have ambitious plans to grow and innovate and I look forward to working with her.”