BLUE JAYS at RED SOX | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 18: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

Updated April 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Eduardo Rodriguez takes the mound for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Red Sox tagged White Sox ace Lucas Giolito for seven earned runs in Monday’s 11-4 win to earn a split of the four-game series with Chicago.

Eduardo Rodriguez is back on the mound at Fenway for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, after missing all of 2020 with myocarditis due to COVID-19.

Lineups

BLUE JAYS (7-9): TBA

Pitching: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (1-1, 1.89)

RED SOX (11-6): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 3.60)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Blue Jays vs. Rodriguez: Grichuk 3-15, Semien 3-15, Gurriel Jr. 4-12, Guerrero Jr. 2-6, Tellez 2-3, Davis 1-3, Biggio 0-2, Jansen 0-2.

Red Sox vs. Ryu: Renfroe 3-18, Martinez 3-10, Devers 1-4, Plawecki 2-3, Vazquez 1-3, Arroyo 0-2, Bogaerts 0-2, Cordero 0-2.

Stat of the Day: Rodriguez is 16-6 at Fenway Park since 2018.

Notes: The Blue Jays, who have been playing games at their spring-training complex in Dunedin, Florida, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions by the Canadian government, lost three of their last four games in a series against the Royals. ... Ryu is one of eight pitchers in the American League with a sub-2 ERA through at least three starts. ... The Red Sox lead MLB in total bases (268) and batting average (.288). ... Boston has scored at least 10 runs three times this season. ... Kiké Hernández has reached base in seven consecutive games and is 9-for-23 (.391) in that span.


