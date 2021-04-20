European Super League implodes as Liverpool, owned by Fenway Sports Group, pulls out

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued,” the club said in a statement. “In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”

Liverpool Football Club, the English Premier League team owned by Boston-based Fenway Sports Group, said Tuesday that it has “discontinued” its involvement in a proposed plan to create a breakaway “Super League” of European soccer powers.

Fenway Sports Group, whose principal owner, John Henry, also owns the Globe, is the owner of the Boston Red Sox.

All six English teams — Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds, and Arsenal — have now withdrawn from the 12-team group that sought to create a new competition that intended to begin play as soon as August.

The Associated Press reported earlier Tuesday that Chelsea and Man City were preparing to withdraw — a decision that appeared to be confirmed by the British government, which had threatened to introduce laws to stop clubs forming a new European competition that Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a “cartel.”

“Good news that Chelsea and City have seen sense, and I urge the rest to follow swiftly,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted. “The whole ESL move shows how out-of-touch these owners are. They have completely misjudged the strength of feeling from fans, players and the whole country. Football is for the fans.

“Our fan-led review will still happen and I remain convinced of the need for reform. We must make sure this never happens again.”

Liverpool was publicly urged seemingly to desert the Super League by Kenny Dalglish, the legendary former player and manager who is now a director of the club, which is owned by Fenway Sports Group. FSG owner John Henry also owns the Globe.

“The last few days have been difficult for everyone who loves Liverpool Football Club and I really hope we do the right thing,” Dalglish tweeted.

Manchester United, which is owned by the American Glazer family — who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one team clinging to the project. But United vice chairman Ed Woodward was preparing to announce his resignation, people with knowledge of the decision said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly. They said Woodward would not leave immediately.

Divisions within the Super League clubs grew quickly after the plan was first shared on Sunday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Super League would damage the integrity and values of sport. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has also expressed concerns about the actions of his club’s owners.

The Premier League had already threatened the six Super League clubs with expulsion if they go it alone in Europe. The other 14 clubs met on Tuesday and “unanimously and vigorously” rejected the Super League plans.

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those shareholders involved to account under its rules,” the English top division said in a statement.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

