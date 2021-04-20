Mookie Betts held out of Dodgers lineup after hit by pitch

Roberts said Betts was receiving treatment and that he was hoping to avoid using him in Tuesday’s game with the Dodgers having a day off on Wednesday before opening a four-game series with division rival San Diego on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Roberts said X-rays on Betts’ arm were negative after the former MVP took a fastball from Seattle closer Rafael Montero off the inside of his right forearm in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-3 Mariners victory. Betts remained in the game after getting hit.

Mookie Betts was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for their 1-0 victory in Seattle on Tuesday after getting hit on the right forearm a night earlier, but manager Dave Roberts doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue.

“I was hoping that it would be something soft tissue, as opposed to you know the wrist or the elbow or something like that,” Roberts said. “I guess best-case scenario. There was an exhale once he wanted to stay in there. So that’s part of it, the soreness, but I think that we dodged a bullet there.”

Betts is hitting .292 early in the season and already had one of the signature defensive moments of the season with his game-ending catch in the ninth inning last Saturday in a win over San Diego.

Chris Taylor started in center field for the Dodgers, who had lost back-to-back games for the first time following an MLB-best 13-2 start. Julio Urías held Seattle to a third-inning Mitch Haniger single in seven shutout innings, striking out 11. He got the better of Seattle’s Marco Gonzales. Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning after AJ Pollock’s leadoff double. Those were the Dodgers’ only hits in the game.

Washington slugger Juan Soto to injured list

Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder, joining Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) and Jon Lester (COVID-19 injured list) there for the 2019 World Series champions.

Soto, the reigning NL batting champion, originally was listed in Washington’s starting lineup facing St. Louis on Tuesday, but less than an hour before the game’s scheduled first pitch, the Nationals tweeted the move. The club also said that outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was being recalled from its alternate training site.

Soto is batting .300 with two homers and eight RBIs this season, in which the Nats are last in the NL East at 5-9. Andrew Stevenson took Soto’s spot in right field.

Struggling Yankees shake up lineup

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made three changes to the starting lineup of his slumping team against Atlanta, inserting first baseman Mike Ford and left fielder Mike Tauchman and giving Brett Gardner his second start this season in center field.

DJ LeMahieu moved back to second base from first, and center fielder Aaron Hicks, left fielder Clint Frazier, and second baseman Rougned Odor moved to the bench. Boone said he might give Hicks another day off Wednesday.

New York has lost five straight games, dropping to 5-10 for its worst start since 1997. Jameson Taillon started for the Yankees, who were starting a stretch of games on 13 consecutive days. Charlie Morton started for Atlanta.

Neil Walker retires

Infielder Neil Walker, 35, announced his retirement after 12 major league seasons. Walker hit .231 with no homers and three RBIs in 18 games with Philadelphia this year. “Officially retired,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a major leaguer. I loved & cherished every day.” Walker hit .267 with 149 homers and 60 RBIs for Pittsburgh, the New York Mets, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami, and the New York Yankees. Primarily a second baseman but also an occasional first baseman and third baseman, he had 12 homers and a career-best 83 RBIs for the Pirates in 2011, and reached his career high of 23 homers in both 2014 and 2016 . . . Tuesday’s game between the Pirates and Tigers was called about two hours before the scheduled first pitch on a snowy day in the Detroit area. The teams will try to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the first seven-inning game starting at 2:10 p.m. Michael Fulmer (1-0) is set to pitch the opener for Detroit, with Spencer Turnbull making his season debut in the second game. Turnbull has been recovering from COVID-19. Tyler Anderson (1-2) is scheduled to start the opener for Pittsburgh, with the Game 2 starter to be determined.

