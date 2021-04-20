For new Revolution midfielder Arnor Traustason, Iceland to Boston isn’t that big a leap

Traustason, who could make his Revolution debut against D.C. United Saturday, knows something about the route via his mother and wife, who worked as flight attendants for Icelandair.

“That’s how long it took me to get here,” Traustason said.

The Revolution are likely to lose Arnor Traustason when World Cup qualifying resumes in Europe in September. But the travel involved should not be complicated, since Reykjavik is a 4½-hour flight from Boston.

“We know a lot of people that live here, my wife’s friends, both my parents have been here many times,” Traustason said of reasons for joining the Revolution. “And I’ve only heard good things about the city.

“Where Boston is on the map played a role and, of course, New England as a club; they made it to the Eastern final and I want to be able to take them to the next level and to the final.”

Traustason, 27, is expected to play on the left wing, his position with Malmo FF in Sweden and with Iceland. He scored one of his national team’s most significant goals playing wide left in the 2016 European Championship, finishing an Elmar Bjarnason cross at the back post in a 2-1 win over Austria.

“I was a newcomer, I was quite young, and the goal, that’s the best memory so far of my career,” said Traustason. “To score a goal in the Euros is, of course, big. And it meant the first game Iceland wins at the Euros.

“My best position is left wing. I like to get involved in the play. I want to be able to get on the ball there and to come in on my right foot and find players making runs and take runs in behind and time them. I would say that is my specialty.”

Traustason (second from left) worked out with his teammates Tuesday in Foxborough. New England Revolution

Revolution coach Bruce Arena said Traustason was selected over candidates from Spain’s La Liga, becoming the first Iceland native to join the team.

“I’ve been following the league from a distance,” said Traustason, who practiced with the first team for the first time Tuesday. “The town I’m from, Keflavik, has an Army base, and when we were small kids, we would see how it operated and go to carnivals and stuff. There is a big US culture in Iceland and my town, especially.”

Traustason gained an in-person look at MLS teams during the 2018 preseason, when Malmo defeated the Revolution (1-0) and D.C. United (2-1) in Bradenton, Fla.

“People came to me and said, ‘Are you going to end your career?’ ” Traustason said. “But I feel like people who know about football know [MLS] is changing and the reputation is changing and the league is stronger. It was like an end station for some players who came here, but it’s changing.”

Iceland has progressed in soccer partly by establishing several indoor facilities for year-round play.

“The generation that is now the national team, they didn’t grow up so much with indoor halls,” Traustason said. “My age and [younger] grew up with that, so you could play soccer the whole year. Upcoming generations will benefit from it, of course.

“And coaching — I had a coach with a UEFA professional license since I was, like, 4 to 14. We don’t have parents at trainings, we have good coaches from a really young age, to learn basics and how you should play soccer.”

Iceland, off to a 1-2-0 start in qualifying, has three home games in September and two in October. Travel will not be as convenient for Traustason when Iceland visits Romania Nov. 11 and North Macedonia Nov. 14, about when the MLS playoffs could be starting.

“We didn’t start good, but that’s the situation and there is nothing to do about it,” Traustason said of Iceland. “The next games will determine if we will do something or not.

“I feel we have a good team and group and we should be able to use our experience to go up. We have to win those games that are left, and if we are focused enough, we should. We are willing to work hard and give everything for your country. We never lose our identity, always give 100 percent no matter what.”