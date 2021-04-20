Newport Country Club to host 2024 US Senior Open

The United States Golf Association announced Tuesday that Newport (R.I.) Country Club will host the 2024 US Senior Open from June 27-30. Newport was originally scheduled to host the 2020 tournament, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will be the fifth USGA event held at the course. The last Senior Open to be held in New England was the 2017 event at Salem Country Club in Peabody. It will be the fourth Senior Open held in New England.

“Newport Country Club and the USGA have a long, rich history that dates to the club’s beginnings as a founding member club of the Association, and we are more than pleased to continue this relationship as we progress through these challenging times,” said USGA senior director/championships John Bodenhamer in a statement.