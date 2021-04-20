Some Bruins have been vaccinated, but COVID-19 restrictions keep bonding to a minimum in Buffalo

Given that it’s now late April, and the season began Jan. 13, expectations were that the protocols might be relaxed by now for the players, coaches, and staff.

“Unfortunately, no … it doesn’t even matter where you are,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, asked if the protracted stay could serve as a bonding agent for his club, “… Because [of] what the ask has been from the National Hockey League in terms of getting together.”

BUFFALO — The Bruins are here all week, and will face the Sabres Tuesday night for the start of a three-game set aside Lake Erie. But league-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in force nearly 100 days into the season still prevent much in the way of off-ice bonding or camaraderie.

“But it hasn’t,” Cassidy said. “I know the vaccinations now are opened up, so that may determine, going forward, a little bit more freedom for the guys. But I’m just speculating that could happen. Right now, no, there’s not much you can do — go to the rink, get your work done, and on off-days kind of sit around your room.”

In some cases, hotels offer meeting rooms that allow players, if they observe proper social distancing, to gather in limited numbers for, say, a game of ping-pong.

“But as for really getting together,” added Cassidy, “it’s pretty limited.”

Cassidy said he believes some of the Bruins players have been vaccinated.

“I know the coaching staff’s all been through, medical … and I think some of the players have gone,” he said. “Now, I don’t know exactly which ones. I think they’ve been on their own to do it — we had been trying to get organized where they could get it together, but that hasn’t taken place yet. Doesn’t mean it won’t … but that’s kind of where we’re at.”

