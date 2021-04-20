Sports Hub once again reigns supreme over Boston radio

WEEI’s share includes its online stream (0.2), as well as the share it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) in the Boston market (0.2). The Sports Hub’s online stream is built in to its share.

The Sports Hub snagged a 13.8 share in the men 25-54 demographic from Jan. 7 to March 31. Fellow sports radio station WEEI (93.7) came in fifth with a 5.1 share.

The Sports Hub (98.5) finished first overall in Boston in the primary sports radio demographic in the winter Nielsen Audio ratings, with its daytime programs all taking the top spot in their respective time slots.

The Sports Hub programs took first in morning, afternoon drive, and middays, and its evening programming tied for first.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” show had a 14.0 share. WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” came in fourth (6.8, including 0.3 from WVEI and 0.6 from its stream).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” had a 14.5 share. WEEI’s programming was fifth (5.2, including 0.3 for its stream and no share from WVEI). Andy Gresh replaced Dale Arnold as the show’s co-host alongside Rich Keefe on March 15.

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti” had a 16.5 share. WEEI’s “OMF” program, featuring Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria, was tied for fourth (5.1, including 0.1 for its stream and no share from WVEI) with WGBH programming.

In the 6-11 p.m. window, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show” and Bruins and Celtics game broadcasts, had an 8.7 share, tied with ’80s music station WROR’s Jaybeau Jones-hosted show. WEEI, which has the “Mut at Night” program in that window, was 10th (3.4, with 0.0 from WVEI and 0.4 from streaming).

In the fall, the Sports Hub was first with a 15.0 share, while WEEI was fourth at 5.0.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.