Steelers give Tomlin 3-year extension

Mike Tomlin wants to be part of the post- Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh. The Steelers on Tuesday signed their longtime coach to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers, winning one Super Bowl and going to another. The franchise has reached the playoffs nine times during Tomlin’s tenure and captured its seventh AFC North title under him in 2020. The Steelers went 12-5 in 2020, winning their first 11 games before stumbling down the stretch, including a blowout loss to Cleveland at home in the first round of the playoffs … Veteran tackle D.J. Fluker has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, fortifying an offensive line that had three rookie starters last year. Fluker has 96 career starts with four teams, including eight for the Baltimore Ravens last year. He has also played for the Seahawks, Giants, and Chargers, who made him a first-round pick in 2013 .… The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year contract. Gipson signed with the Bears last year after being released by Houston and started all 16 games, making 64 tackles and two interceptions. He has 25 interceptions over nine seasons with Cleveland (2012-15), Jacksonville (2016-18), Houston (2019), and Chicago … Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers. Robinson will be eligible for all preseason practices and games. The sixth-year player’s suspension will begin going into Week 1 of the regular season. It’s the second suspension for Robinson, who was banned four games in 2018 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined “indefinitely.” “Back to square one,” Nets coach Steve Nash. “We’ll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that’ll be, but we’ll support James and we’ll support our performance team in getting him back in his best condition as possible, and hopefully that comes sooner than later. But there’s no guarantee. So, we just keep chipping away. We keep moving forward and we hope for a speedy recovery.” Harden, who was acquired by Brooklyn in January in a trade with Houston, is averaging 25.2 points 10.9 assists, and eight rebounds per game. He has not played since April 5 and was ruled out for a seventh straight game on Tuesday night in New Orleans … Jennifer Rizzotti, who was the point guard on UConn’s first national championship team before playing professionally and then becoming a college basketball coach, has been named president of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun. Rizzotti, who was part of two WNBA championships with the Houston Comets, will be responsible for the overall business operations and marketing strategies for the team.COLLEGES

Kentucky’s Sarr declares for NBA draft

Kentucky senior forward Olivier Sarr has declared for the NBA draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility after one season with the Wildcats. The 7-foot Frenchman transferred last year from Wake Forest and averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Sarr shot 47 percent, including 12 3-pointers on 46 percent accuracy, and 79 percent from the free throw line … Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent. The sophomore guard left open the possibility of returning to Westwood. He averaged 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008 …The Maryland men’s basketball team landed a commitment from Utah guard Ian Martinez, who will join the program as a sophomore next season .… North Carolina has added Virginia transfer Justin McKoy, a 6-foot-8-inch forward who spent the past two seasons with the Cavaliers. McKoy averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game last year, starting four of 19 games for Virginia … Youngstown State football was placed on probation for two years and hit with recruiting sanctions by the NCAA after the school and the association agreed several rules violations were committed under former head coach Bo Pelini.

HOCKEY

Predators sign UMass defenseman Del Gaizo

The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to a three-year, entry-level deal fresh off helping UMass Amherst win the national championship. The deal starts with the 2021-22 season. Del Gaizo, 21, helped UMass win its first NCAA Division 1 national championship last weekend. The 5-10, 181-pound defenseman had 14 points in 27 games as a junior, and he had two assists with a plus-4 rating in four NCAA Tournament games. … Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will be out at least a week because of concussion protocols. Price was injured in the first period of Montreal’s 4-1 loss to Edmonton on Monday following a bump by Oilers forward Alex Chiasson … Colorado Avalanche star right winger Mikko Rantanen was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absence list Tuesday …The Ontario Hockey League has canceled its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision means the OHL will be the only one of Canada’s three major junior hockey leagues not to hold a 2020-21 season.

GOLF

PGA Tour starts bonus program

The PGA Tour is awarding a $40 million bonus pool to the top 10 players who move the needle in golf, regardless of how they perform inside the ropes. Some of the top players and managers have loosely hinted at the plan, called the “Player Impact Program,” since the start of 2020. That was right about the time a concept known as the Premier Golf League funded in part by Saudi money was trying to lure the top players to join an international tour. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka were among the first players to say they were not interested in the league, which again met with key managers last month without making any headway. Golfweek was the first to report that the Player Impact Program started in January … The United States Golf Association announced that Newport (R.I.) Country Club will host the 2024 US Senior Open, the 44th annual, from June 27-30. Newport was originally scheduled to host the 2020 tournament, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

SOCCER

Red Bulls acquire midfielder Amaya

The New York Red Bulls acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya from Cincinnati and signed him to a new contract. The Red Bulls said Amaya’s three-year contract will go into effect for 2022. The MLS club will have an option for one additional season. The 20-year Amaya played at UCLA and was the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS draft. Amaya started 22 of Cincinnati’s 24 matches in 2020, scoring a goal in 1,798 minutes. He was on the US team that won the 2018 CONCACAF Under-20 championship but was cut from the roster ahead of the 2019 Under-20 World Cup … Ryan Mason will lead Tottenham into the English League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday as the youngest manager in the club’s history after being installed as the replacement for the fired Jose Mourinho until the end of the season. The 29-year-old Mason retired from playing in 2018 on medical advice after failing to fully recover from a fractured skull following a clash of heads during a Premier League game the previous year.

MISCELLANY

Sports Hub sweeps daytime ratings

The Sports Hub (98.5) finished first overall in Boston in the primary sports radio demographic in the winter Nielsen Audio ratings, with its daytime programs all taking the top spot in their respective time slots. The Sports Hub snagged a 13.8 share in the men 25-54 demographic from Jan. 7 to March 31. Fellow sports radio station WEEI (93.7) came in fifth with a 5.1 share. WEEI’s share includes its online stream (0.2), as well as the share it gets from Providence-based WVEI (103.7) in the Boston market (0.2). The Sports Hub’s online stream is built in to its share … Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Tuesday successfully appealed his 15-day suspension to the Arkansas Racing Commission, allowing the six-time Kentucky Derby winner to resume preparations to run Medina Spirit in next weekend’s Derby. Baffert was fined and suspended last year by Arkansas stewards for a pair of drug positives after Charlatan and Gamine tested positive for the painkiller lidocaine following their wins at Oaklawn Park on May 2. Charlatan won a division of the $1 million Arkansas Derby, while Gamine won another race. Both horses were disqualified and stripped of their purse money …Petra Kvitova opened her delayed title defense at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady. Kvitova, who won the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, saved all three break points she faced against Brady to book a second-round meeting with Maria Sakkari.















