A sweet repeat: Danvers sweeps rare doubleheader for sixth consecutive Northeastern Conference championship

“In my 10 years of coaching high school volleyball, I’ve never played two in one day,” said Danvers coach George LeVasseur after his squad raised its record to 14-0 overall (11-0 NEC). “We’ve attempted to put two in one day together with long distance travel like going down to the Cape to play a tougher opponent but for whatever reason it’s never panned out.”

The Falcons hosted a rare doubleheader in which they played a makeup game against Swampscott at 10 a.m. and then took on Peabody at 4 p.m. with both games ending in 3-0 sweeps for Danvers.

The Danvers girls’ volleyball team netted its sixth consecutive Northeastern Conference title Tuesday afternoon, but the previous five clinchers did not require winning two matches in one day.

Advertisement

In the morning, LeVasseur let his younger players shine with sophomores Jamie Walsh (9 assists, 2 aces), Maxime Lapine (4 kills, 3 blocks), and Emma Callahan (4 kills, 3 aces) leading the way to a 25-8, 26-24, 25-8 win over Big Blue. In pre-COVID times, the extended break in action would have allowed for some team bonding and a field trip to get a bite to eat before heading back for the second game. But because of the protocols everyone went their separate ways for a few hours before returning.

The Tanners (8-4, 8-3) were two games back of first place heading into Tuesday so the Falcons needed to win to lock up the NEC title.

“Going into that second match they knew that Peabody is one of the stronger teams in our league,” LeVasseur said.

Seniors Megan Murphy (9 kills), Shayla Sad (8 kills, 3 blocks), and Carly Goodhue (11 kills, 13 digs) helped the Falcons complete the six-set sweep with a resounding 25-11, 25-21, 25-17 win. Fellow senior Lily Eldrige (31 assists, 5 aces) notched her 1,500th career assist in the second game.

Advertisement

“They came out firing in the first set and they had a blast,” LeVasseur said. “These kids can’t get enough. They’re super thankful to everybody that has made this season happen for them and the more volleyball they can get, the happier they are at this point.”

Danvers has racked up an impressive 75 consecutive wins in the NEC and 36 straight in regular-season matches. They’ll go for back-to-back perfect seasons Thursday when they travel to Marblehead.

Apponequet 3, Wareham 0 — Abigail Lens (5 aces, 8 kills), Mackenzie Murray (8 aces, 12 assists), Sydney Swinney (5 aces), and Lacie Nolin (4 aces) helped the Lakers (3-4) sweep the Vikings in the South Coast Conference.

Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0 — Sarah DeSousa (10 aces, 7 kills), Astha Patel (6 aces), and Kendell Chase (5 kills) led the Blue Devils (4-5) past the Warriors for a South Coast win.

Melrose 3, Belmont 0 — Chloe Gentile had 11 kills as the host Red Raiders (11-0) swept their way to the semifinals of the Middlesex League Tournament. Melrose will host Lexington on Thursday.

Winchester 3, Woburn 0 — Lauren Tia led Winchester (11-0) with nine kills, Tia Fiorentino and Jules Darrigo recorded eight apiece, and Grace Thompson had five aces and two blocks in the quarterfinals of the Middlesex League Tournament. Winchester will play the Arlington-Burlington winner in the semifinals Thursday at noon.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 3, Seekonk 1 — Eldan Kendall (1 goal, 1 assist) led the host Lakers (3-1-2) to the South Coast Conference win.

Advertisement

Somerville 4, Revere 2 — Captain Lucas Carey scored twice to power the Highlanders (2-0) past the Patriots in the Greater Boston League win.

Girls’ soccer

East Boston 6, Madison Park 1 — Freshman Diana Melgar scored a hat trick for the host Jets in their first-round victory in the Boston City League tournament.