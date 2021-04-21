Gisele Bündchen joins DraftKings as special adviser for environmental and social initiatives

“I believe that the strategic counsel and unique global perspective that Gisele brings to me and the board will be indispensable and, as evidenced by our Earth Day campaign, her impact will be immediate and far-reaching,” Robins said. The company said it has already teamed up with Bündchen to set a goal of planting 1 million trees by Earth Day next year.

The Boston sports-betting company announced the appointment on Wednesday, indicating that Bündchen would serve as an adviser to the company’s chief executive and its board of directors. Jason Robins, the cofounder, chief executive, and chairman of DraftKings, said in a statement that Bündchen is a “global icon who has utilized the platform she established in modeling, fashion, and entertainment, to lead and advocate for vital environmental and social causes.”

“It is very important for successful corporations to make the necessary shifts in [environmental, social, and governance] initiatives to truly make a difference on a global level,” Bündchen said in a press release. “In today’s world, in my opinion, it isn’t enough for companies to just be successful financially.”

Bündchen is one of several celebrities to ink special advising roles at the company, including baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr., and NBA superstar Michael Jordan, who both have equity in the company.

DraftKings has thrived as a publicly traded company during the pandemic, rising to become one of the 25 largest companies in Massachusetts by market valuation at $20 billion. Lately, the company has been focused on investing in marketing and technology, with the hopes that as online gambling becomes legal in more states, DraftKings will be the leading player.

The company, founded in 2012, offers sports betting in 14 states, but not yet in Massachusetts.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.