3,000 chickens killed in early morning fire at R.I. poultry farm

About 3,000 chickens were killed early Wednesday morning after a fire swept through a chicken coop at Baffoni’s Poultry Farm in Johnston, R.I., the farm’s owner said.

The fire broke out at 5 a.m. Wednesday in a chicken coop on the farm, located at 324 Greenville Ave., according to the farm’s website and Facebook page. Half of one of the farm’s chicken coops was destroyed in the blaze, killing about 3,000 of the between 10,000 and 20,000 chickens living at the property. No people were injured, Adam Baffoni, the farm’s owner said.

Baffoni, a fourth-generation farmer, said his business will be “a-OK” in the aftermath of the blaze — a result of support from the surrounding community. The farm was founded by Baffoni’s great grandfather in 1937 and has since “cultivated a phenomenal relationship with the community,” he said.