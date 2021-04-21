After post critical of George Floyd appears on Fall River police department Facebook page, chief considers disciplinary action

The post, which has been deleted, came shortly after a Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd’s May 2020 death. After Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts against him Tuesday, his bail was revoked and he was led away in handcuffs. According to the Fall River Herald News , the post was a screenshot of a Tweet bearing the message, “Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back. Imagine where we’d be had George done the same.”

The Fall River police chief on Wednesday said he’s considering disciplinary action after a person who manages the department’s social media shared a Facebook post critical of George Floyd on the department’s official Facebook page.

Advertisement

“I’m not happy with it, I’m disappointed in it,” Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said in an interview with the Fall River Reporter on Wednesday. “I wanted folks to know, I’ve been speaking with the mayor, I’ve been speaking with the Council and the officer. And we’re going to have an investigation.”

Cardoza added that he’s “going to be looking at possibly giving that officer some discipline.”

The post was deleted minutes after it went up, Cardoza said. In a statement on Facebook, the Fall River Police said the earlier post was shared in error by “personnel” who meant to post it to their own account, and it did not reflect the opinion of the department. The statement did not identify who made the post.

“It is with regret that the Fall River Police Department’s Facebook page was accessed by personnel who inadvertently re-posted an opinion that was meant for their own personal account. The posting in no way represents the opinion of the Chief of Police or the Fall River Police Department,” it said.

Advertisement

The post expressing regret quickly racked up hundreds of comments, many of which expressed anger with the original post and called for the person responsible to face discipline.

Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes during an arrest, killing him. Video of the murder led to nationwide protests against police brutality and sparked efforts to reform how the police are funded and trained.

Fall River Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.